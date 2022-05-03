Friday roundup: Sidney baseball clinches MVL Valley Division title

TIPP CITY — Sidney’s baseball squad secured its second consecutive Miami Valley League Valley Division title by beating Tippecanoe 5-0 in a crossover game on Friday.

Mitchell Davis pitched six innings and gave up three hits and five walks while striking out six batters, and Carson Taylor gave up one hit and struck out one batter in the seventh to seal the win.

Taylor, Jack Davidson and EJ Davis were each 2 for 4 while Parker Stewart was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Sidney had eight hits and didn’t commit an error while the Red Devils had four hits and committed four errors.

The Yellow Jackets (12-6, 10-5 MVL Valley) secured the divisional title ahead of second-place Xenia (6-10, 6-8). Miami Division members Vandalia-Butler and Troy are in contention for the overall MVL title.

Fort Loramie 13, Fairlawn 2

The Redskins earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory in five innings on Friday at Fairlawn.

Dylan Saunders picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and six walks while striking out six batters.

Corey Hilgefort was 2 for 3 with one walk while Karson Tennery was 2 for 3 with one walk and Maverick Grudich was 1 for 2 with two walks. Saunders, Collin Lessing and Calvin Hoying each hit one double.

The Redskins (12-5, 7-1 SCAL) had eight hits and drew 10 walks. They committed one error.

Kylin Withrow was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-14, 0-7). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on four hits and six walks.

Dominic Davis, Gage Sharrock and Isaac Clayton were each 1 for 2 for the Jets.

Russia 5, New Bremen 0

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Friday in Russia.

Grant Saunders picked up the win on the mound for the Raiders (10-5). He pitched five innings and gave up one walk and two hits while striking out seven batters. Hayden Quinter pitched two hitless innings in relief and struck out one batter while walking one.

Brayden Monnin was 2 for 4 with one triple while Quinter was 2 for 3 and Saunders was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Jared Poling was 1 for 2 and Braylon Cordonnier hit one double.

Reece Busse was charged with the loss for New Bremen (7-6). He pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three batters.

Nolan Kuenning was 1 for 2.

Russia and New Bremen each committed one error.

Covington 1, Lehman Catholic 0 extra innings

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game in 10 innings on Friday in Sidney.

The Buccaneers broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth after Jensen Wagoner drew a walk from Lehman pitcher Ethan Stiver. He moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Stiver was charged with the loss after pitching in the 10th. David Rossman pitched nine innings and gave up five hits and six walks while striking out 11 batters.

The Cavaliers managed one hit against Covington. Wagoner started and pitched eight hitless innings while walking four batters and striking out 13. Kian French pitched two innings in relief and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out one.

Lehman (4-11, 2-9 TRC) committed one error.

Miami East 4, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Friday in Casstown.

Warren Shockey was charged with the loss for Riverside (7-7, 5-5 TRC). He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Gavin Osborne was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Riverside had five hits and committed one error. Miami East didn’t commit any errors.

• Softball

Russia 9, Eastwood 6 extra innings

The Raiders won their first game in the Katie Horstman Classic in nine innings on Friday in Minster.

Russia (16-1) scored three runs in the top of the ninth after getting two hits and taking advantage of two errors.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up one hit while walking two batters. Makena Hoying started and gave up five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out two batters.

Reese Goubeaux was 3 for 4 with one double and one walk while Kelby Doseck was 3 for 5 with one double and Ava Daniel was 3 for 5. Riley Hammonds was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Simone Puthoff was 2 for 5.

Russia had 15 hits and committed two errors. Eastwood had 12 hits and committed five errors.

Russia 9, Lima Bath 4

The Raiders won the championship second game in the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

Sophie Francis picked up the win. She pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up six hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Makena Hoying pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit.

Riley Hammonds was 3 for 4 with one double while Simone Puthoff was 3 for 4. Kelby Doseck was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double and Saige Hoying was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Makena Hoying hit one double.

Lima Bath 6, Minster 4

The Wildcats lost their first game in the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins was charged with the loss for Minster (16-4). She pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and one walk.

Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk while Hoskins was 2 for 4 and Hannah Oldiges was 2 for 3 with one walk. Emma Goubeaux hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Minster had 11 hits and committed three errors. Bath had seven hits and committed one error.

Elmwood 14, Minster 7

The Wildcats lost the consolation game of the Katie Horstman Classic on Friday in Minster.

Gabrielle Wehrman was charged with the loss. She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 while Addi Inskeep was 2 for 3 with one double and Rylin Trego was 2 for 3. Hannah Oldiges hit one double and had 2 RBIs and Savanah Bergman had 2 RBIs.

Minster had nine hits and committed four errors. Elmwood had 13 hits and committed three errors.

Tippecanoe 10, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday in Tipp City.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for Sidney (4-12, 4-11 MVL Valley). She pitched five innings and gave up five earned runs on 11 hits while striking out two batters.

Alayna VanHorn was 2 for 4 while Lainey Luginbill and Avery Griffis were each 1 for 2. Tylee Hale hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Sidney had six hits and committed four errors. The Red Devils had six hits and committed four errors.

Anna 11, Lima Central Catholic 5

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Friday in Anna.

Bree Metzler picked up the win for Anna (11-5). She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

Liz Staudter was 3 for 3 with two walks while Brooke Pettus was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Carissa Edwards was 2 for 4 with one double, Molly Havenar was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Makayla Brunson was 1 for 2. Brenna Cobb hit one double and Morgan Shepherd had three stolen bases and drew two walks.

Anna had 13 hits and committed five errors. The Thunderbirds committed four errors.

Covington 8, Lehman Catholic 3

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-13, 0-10 TRC). She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Taylor Geise was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk while Tori Lachey was 2 for 4 with one double.

Lehman had five hits and committed five errors. Covington had 10 hits and committed two errors.

Miami East 9, Riverside 7

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Friday in Casstown.

Alaina Snow was charged with the loss for Riverside (7-6, 4-4). She pitched six innings and gave up five earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Jade Copas was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. She hit one home run and one double and drew one walk. Amerra Huston was 2 for 3 and Jenna Woods was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two home runs.

The Pirates had nine hits and committed five errors. Miami East had 13 hits and committed two errors.

Other scores: Botkins 16, Cory-Rawson 15.

Russia softball wins 2 games in Katie Horstman Classic

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]