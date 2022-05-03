Saturday softball roundup: Fort Loramie, New Bremen split doubleheader

NEW BREMEN — Claire Pape hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh to lift New Bremen to a 6-5 win over Fort Loramie in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Cardinals (4-14) scored four runs in the inning to rally.

Lauren Homan hit a line-drive single to center field to start the inning, but the next two batters struck out and flied out. But Allison Hays hit a single to score Homan, then Alivia Dammeyer hit a single. Alayna Ross then hit an RBI single to center field, and Pape followed with the game-deciding hit.

Ross picked up the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Hays and Dammeyer were each 2 for 4 while Ross was 3 for 4. Pape was 2 for 4 and Grace Wilker was 2 for 3. Dammeyer stole two bases.

Kate Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (10-9). She pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on 13 hits while striking out nine batters.

Aubrey Baker was 1 for 2 with one triple. Ava Turner hit one double.

New Bremen had 13 hits and committed two errors. Fort Loramie had four hits and committed two errors.

Fort Loramie 17, New Bremen 4

The Redskins cruised and won the second game of a doubleheader in six innings on Saturday in New Bremen.

Claire Hoying picked up the win for Fort Loramie. She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up three hits while striking out six batters.

Autumn Turner was 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one double while Aubrey Baker was 4 for 5 with 3 RBIs, one triple and one double. Laney Barhorst was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Hoying was 2 for 5.

Lauren Bergman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one triple and one walk. Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 4 with one walk and Ava Turner was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Lydia Bushman was charged with the loss for New Bremen. She pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Alayna Ross was 1 for 2 with one walk. Allison Hays and Mackenzie Bornhorst each hit one triple.

Fort Loramie had 19 hits while New Bremen had five hits and committed six errors.

Lima Shawnee 17, Jackson Center 0

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Lima.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (5-8). She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out four batters.

McKinley Reichert as 2 for 3 with one double.

Bath had 10 hits and committed one error. Jackson Center had three hits and committed seven errors.

St. Henry 4, Houston 3

Houston fell behind in the third inning and couldn’t come back in a nonconference loss on Saturday.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (4-10). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits while striking out seven batters.

Katie Maier was 3 for 3 with one double.

Houston had six hits and committed four errors. The Redskins had seven hits and committed one error.

By Bryant Billing

