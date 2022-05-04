Saturday baseball roundup: Fort Loramie beats Lincolnview at Day-Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Fort Loramie edged state-ranked Lincolnview in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon at Day-Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton.

The Redskins, which are ranked No. 12 in Division IV in this week’s state coaches association poll, scored three runs in the third to take control and added an insurance run in the fifth.

Derek Meyer pitched a complete game for Fort Loramie (13-5). He gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Evan Eilerman was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Fort Loramie had six hits and didn’t commit an error. Lincolnview had 10 hits and committed one error.

Lincolnview, which finished as D-IV runner-up last season, is ranked No. 4 in this week’s state coaches association poll.

Pandora-Gilboa 5, Botkins 4

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Pandora.

Isaac Cisco was charged with the loss for Botkins (10-7). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Brant Metz was 2 for 3 while Hunter Lenhart was 2 for 3. Jaydon Wendel hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Botkins had seven hits and committed two errors. Pandora-Gilboa had three hits and committed four errors.

Carlisle 10, Anna 4

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

The Indians took control with five runs in the first inning.

Noah Aufderhaar was charged with the loss for Anna (2-13). He started and didn’t make it out of the first inning.

Grant Albers hit one double and had two runs. Caleb Kenton hit one double.

Carlisle had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. Anna had four hits and committed two errors.

New Bremen 6, Franklin-Monroe 1

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

Trevor Bergman picked up the win for New Bremen (8-6). He pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits while striking out three batters.

Nick Alig was 2 for 4 while Vince Hulse was 2 for 3 and Jonny Heitkamp was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Ben Sailer was 1 for 2 and Tate Roetgerman was 1 for 1. Colton Muether was 1 for 2.

The Cardinals had 11 hits and committed one error. Franklin-Monroe had seven hits and committed two errors.

Other scores: Celina 6, Houston 4; Celina 13, Houston 3.

Botkins, Anna lose nonconference games, New Bremen beats Franklin-Monroe

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]