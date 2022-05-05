Wednesday roundup: Anna softball beats Jackson Center 13-1

JACKSON CENTER — Anna pulled away by the third inning and beat Jackson Center 13-1 in seven innings in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Wednesday.

Bree Metzler picked up the win for Anna (13-5, 4-3 SCAL). She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Madison Mumaw was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Mallory Havenar was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one home run. Izzy Jenkins was 2 for 4, Taylor Dye was 2 for 2 with two walks and one double and Carissa Edwards hit one home run and had 2 RBIs.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (5-9, 2-4). She pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up nine earned runs on 12 hits and seven walks while striking out three batters.

Presley Reese was 1 for 2 with one home run. Kendall Reese was 1 for 2 and Woolley was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Anna had 12 hits and committed one error. Jackson Center had five hits and committed four errors.

Coldwater 4, Minster 3

Coldwater scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally and hand Minster a tough Midwest Athletic Conference loss on Wednesday in Coldwater.

The Cavaliers scored their runs off two hits, one walk and one error in the seventh. Grace Stammen hit an RBI single and then scored the game-winning run two batters later on an RBI double to center field by Macy Sheffer.

Mikaela Hoskins was charged with the loss for Minster (16-6, 5-1 MAC). She pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Hannah Oldiges was 3 for 3 with one walk for Minster

The Wildcats had eight hits and committed four errors. Coldwater had six hits and committed two errors.

With the win the Cavaliers (19-2, 7-0) are in sole control of first place in the conference,

• Baseball

Anna 3, Jackson Center 2 extra innings

Bryce Cobb hit an RBI double to right field with two outs in the top of the eighth to put the Rockets on top, and they held on in the bottom of the inning to earn a Shelby County Athletic League win on Wednesday in Jackson Center.

Landon Howell picked up the win on the mound for Anna (3-14, 3-6 SCAL). He pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out one batter. McKane Finkenbine started and gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out nine batters.

Aiden Keller was 2 for 4 while Finkenbine was 2 for 5 and Kohlten Carey was 2 for 4 with one walk.

Blake Noble was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (7-8, 5-4). HE pitched the eighth and gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk. Bryson Roberts started and pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out 10 batters.

Carson Regula was 3 for 3 with one double.

Anna had 10 hits and committed one error while Jackson Center had six hits and committed one error.

Botkins 16, Fairlawn 6

The Trojans broke a four-game losing streak by winning an SCAL game in six innings on Wednesday in Botkins.

The Trojans led 8-6 before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to run away.

L Frey picked up the win on the mound for Botkins (11-8, 4-4). He pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out five batters.

Carson Motter was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, three doubles and two walks. Isaac Cisco was 2 for 3 with one walk, Brandt Boerger was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Preston Free was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one walk and Brant Metz was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Dominic Davis was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-16, 0-9). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up 11 earned runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

Davis drew four walks at the plate and scored two runs.

Botkins had 15 hits and committed two errors while Fairlawn had five hits and committed three errors.

Minster 3, Coldwater 2

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday in Minster.

Eli Rindler picked up the win for the Wildcats (13-6, 4-4 MAC). He pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Tyler Stueve was 2 for 3 at the plate for Minster.

Minster had four hits and didn’t commit an error. Coldwater had six hits and didn’t commit an error.

The loss was the first MAC loss for the Cavaliers.

Riverside 5, Dayton Northridge 0

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game on Wednesday in Dayton.

Warren Shockey pitched a complete game for Riverside (9-7, 7-5 TRC). He gave up six hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.

Simon Godwin was 3 for 3.

Riverside had six hits and committed one error. Northridge had six hits and committed four errors.

Other scores: Fort Loramie 10, Houston 1.

• Boys tennis

Sidney finishes 3rd in MVL tournament, wins Valley Division title

Sidney finished third in the Miami Valley League tournament on Wednesday in Troy and secured the MVL Valley Division title with the finish.

Grant Hoying finished second in third singles while Conley New was fifth in second singles and Kaden Abbott was fourth in third singles.

Takuma Furukawa and Brady Hagan finished fourth in first doubles and Michael Koester and Franky Herrera finished fifth in second doubles.

“Huge congratulations go out to the team,” Sidney coach Donovan Gregory said. “Hard work and dedication truly pay off.”

Sidney finished 5-7 in MVL play in regular season and entered the tournament tied with Fairborn for first place in the Valley Division. The Skyhawks finished sixth in the tournament.

Tippecanoe finished first and won the overall MVL title. Vandalia-Butler finished second.

