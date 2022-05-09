Baseball: Fort Loramie earns top seed in northern D-IV sectional

For the third consecutive season, Fort Loramie was voted the No. 1 seed in the northern Dayton Division IV sectional. And for the second consecutive season, Russia was right behind the Redskins with the No. 2 seed.
The Redskins and Raiders went into opposite sides of the bracket in the northern Dayton D-IV sectional, and they won’t face each other unless both advance to a regional final. That happened last season, and the Redskins won 7-1 to earn their second regional title and state berth in four years.
Both will have to beat several tough opponents in order to set up a regional final rematch.
Fort Loramie (15-6) went into the bottom bracket of the northern Dayton D-IV sectional and took a first-round bye. The Redskins will face either No. 8 Houston or No. 11 Fairlawn in a sectional final on May 18 in Fort Loramie. Houston will host Fairlawn in a first-round game on May 16.
The winner of the second-round game will advance to a district semifinal on May 23 at Newton High School and will face either Bradford (10-9), Riverside (9-7) or Jackson Center (7-8).
No. 6 seed Riverside will host No. 7 Jackson Center in a first-round game on May 16, and the winner will play at No. 5 Bradford on May 18 in a sectional final. The sectional final winner will advance to the May 23 district semifinal at Newton.
Russia (11-5) went into the top half of the northern Dayton D-IV sectional and opted for a first-round bye. The Raiders will face the winner of No. 9 Lehman Catholic vs. No. 10 Mississinawa Valley in a sectional final on May 18 in Russia. The Cavaliers (4-12) will host the Blackhawks (4-14) in a first-round game on May 16.
The winner of the sectional final will advance to a district semifinal on May 23 at Vandalia-Butler High School and will face either Newton (13-4), Ansonia (11-6) or Botkins (11-8).
No. 4 Ansonia will host Botkins in a first-round game on May 16, and the winner will play at Newton in a sectional final on May 18. The sectional final winner will advance to the May 23 district semifinal in Vandalia.
If Fort Loramie advances, it will play in a district final on May 23, likely against Dayton Christian (16-5), which earned the No. 1 seed in the southern Dayton D-IV sectional. The time and location of the district final has yet to be determined.
If Russia advances, it will play in a district final on May 23, likely against Cincinnati Christian (10-8), which earned the No. 2 seed in the Cincinnati D-IV sectional. The time and location of the district final has yet to be determined.
Like last year, the D-IV regional tournament will be played at Cincinnati Princeton High School.
If Russia advances, it will play at 2 p.m. on June 2. The Raiders’ most likely opponents would be either Troy Christian (13-4), South Charleston Southeastern (12-5) or Felicity Franklin (13-3).
If Fort Loramie advances, it will play at 5 p.m. on June 2. The Redskins would face a team from a Central Ohio district, most likely either Sugar Grove Berne Union (13-1) or Howard East Knox (12-5).
The regional final is scheduled for June 3; the time has yet to be determined.
Sidney earns No. 8 seed in Dayton D-I sectional
The Yellow Jackets (12-7) were voted the No. 8 seed in the Dayton D-I sectional and will open tournament play by hosting No. 18 Fairborn (3-16) on May 17. Sidney beat Fairborn 13-0 and 12-2 in Miami Valley League games in late March.
If victorious, Sidney will advance to play No. 4 Troy on May 19 at Market Street Field. The Yellow Jackets lost 3-0 and 6-1 to the Trojans in MVL games in mid-April.
If Sidney defeats Troy, it will advance to a district semifinal on May 24, likely against No. 5 Springboro (15-6).
Anna No. 20, Versailles No. 6 seed in Dayton D-III sectional
The Rockets were voted the No. 20 seed in the Dayton D-III sectional and will open tournament play by hosting No. 21 Meadowdale (2-2) on May 16.
If victorious, Anna (3-14) will travel to face No. 1 Benjamin Logan (11-2) on May 18.
Versailles (9-7) was voted the No. 6 seed in the sectional and will open tournament play by hosting No. 19 New Lebanon Dixie (5-11) in a sectional final on May 18.
If victorious, the Tigers will advance to a district semifinal on May 23 at a site to be determined, likely against either No. 4 Arcanum (12-3) or No. 8 Miami East (10-6).
Minster No. 4 in Elida D-III district
Minster earned the No. 4 seed in the Elida D-III district and will open postseason play by hosting No. 11 Bloomdale Elmwood on May 18.
If victorious, the Wildcats will host either No. 6 Kansas Lakota or No. 8 Delphos Jefferson in a sectional final on May 20.
If Minster advances, it will face No. 1 Pemberville Eastwood in a district semifinal on May 26 at Elia High School. If the Wildcats win that game, they’ll play in a district final on May 28 in Elida, likely against either No. 2 Coldwater or No. 3 Columbus Grove.
New Bremen No. 7 in Coldwater D-IV district
The Cardinals earned the No. 7 seed in the Coldwater D-IV district and will open postseason play by traveling to No. 4 Lima Bath.
If victorious, New Bremen will face either No. 6 Delphos St. John’s or No. 8 Fort Recovery in a sectional final on May 19 at the site of the highest seeded team.
Brackets available online
Brackets for all sectional and districts can be found online at ohsaa.org.