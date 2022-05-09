Baseball: Fort Loramie earns top seed in northern D-IV sectional

For the third consecutive season, Fort Loramie was voted the No. 1 seed in the northern Dayton Division IV sectional. And for the second consecutive season, Russia was right behind the Redskins with the No. 2 seed.

The Redskins and Raiders went into opposite sides of the bracket in the northern Dayton D-IV sectional, and they won’t face each other unless both advance to a regional final. That happened last season, and the Redskins won 7-1 to earn their second regional title and state berth in four years.

Both will have to beat several tough opponents in order to set up a regional final rematch.

Fort Loramie (15-6) went into the bottom bracket of the northern Dayton D-IV sectional and took a first-round bye. The Redskins will face either No. 8 Houston or No. 11 Fairlawn in a sectional final on May 18 in Fort Loramie. Houston will host Fairlawn in a first-round game on May 16.

The winner of the second-round game will advance to a district semifinal on May 23 at Newton High School and will face either Bradford (10-9), Riverside (9-7) or Jackson Center (7-8).

No. 6 seed Riverside will host No. 7 Jackson Center in a first-round game on May 16, and the winner will play at No. 5 Bradford on May 18 in a sectional final. The sectional final winner will advance to the May 23 district semifinal at Newton.

Russia (11-5) went into the top half of the northern Dayton D-IV sectional and opted for a first-round bye. The Raiders will face the winner of No. 9 Lehman Catholic vs. No. 10 Mississinawa Valley in a sectional final on May 18 in Russia. The Cavaliers (4-12) will host the Blackhawks (4-14) in a first-round game on May 16.

The winner of the sectional final will advance to a district semifinal on May 23 at Vandalia-Butler High School and will face either Newton (13-4), Ansonia (11-6) or Botkins (11-8).

No. 4 Ansonia will host Botkins in a first-round game on May 16, and the winner will play at Newton in a sectional final on May 18. The sectional final winner will advance to the May 23 district semifinal in Vandalia.

If Fort Loramie advances, it will play in a district final on May 23, likely against Dayton Christian (16-5), which earned the No. 1 seed in the southern Dayton D-IV sectional. The time and location of the district final has yet to be determined.

If Russia advances, it will play in a district final on May 23, likely against Cincinnati Christian (10-8), which earned the No. 2 seed in the Cincinnati D-IV sectional. The time and location of the district final has yet to be determined.

Like last year, the D-IV regional tournament will be played at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

If Russia advances, it will play at 2 p.m. on June 2. The Raiders’ most likely opponents would be either Troy Christian (13-4), South Charleston Southeastern (12-5) or Felicity Franklin (13-3).

If Fort Loramie advances, it will play at 5 p.m. on June 2. The Redskins would face a team from a Central Ohio district, most likely either Sugar Grove Berne Union (13-1) or Howard East Knox (12-5).

The regional final is scheduled for June 3; the time has yet to be determined.

Sidney earns No. 8 seed in Dayton D-I sectional

The Yellow Jackets (12-7) were voted the No. 8 seed in the Dayton D-I sectional and will open tournament play by hosting No. 18 Fairborn (3-16) on May 17. Sidney beat Fairborn 13-0 and 12-2 in Miami Valley League games in late March.

If victorious, Sidney will advance to play No. 4 Troy on May 19 at Market Street Field. The Yellow Jackets lost 3-0 and ­6-1 to the Trojans in MVL games in mid-April.

If Sidney defeats Troy, it will advance to a district semifinal on May 24, likely against No. 5 Springboro (15-6).

Anna No. 20, Versailles No. 6 seed in Dayton D-III sectional

The Rockets were voted the No. 20 seed in the Dayton D-III sectional and will open tournament play by hosting No. 21 Meadowdale (2-2) on May 16.

If victorious, Anna (3-14) will travel to face No. 1 Benjamin Logan (11-2) on May 18.

Versailles (9-7) was voted the No. 6 seed in the sectional and will open tournament play by hosting No. 19 New Lebanon Dixie (5-11) in a sectional final on May 18.

If victorious, the Tigers will advance to a district semifinal on May 23 at a site to be determined, likely against either No. 4 Arcanum (12-3) or No. 8 Miami East (10-6).

Minster No. 4 in Elida D-III district

Minster earned the No. 4 seed in the Elida D-III district and will open postseason play by hosting No. 11 Bloomdale Elmwood on May 18.

If victorious, the Wildcats will host either No. 6 Kansas Lakota or No. 8 Delphos Jefferson in a sectional final on May 20.

If Minster advances, it will face No. 1 Pemberville Eastwood in a district semifinal on May 26 at Elia High School. If the Wildcats win that game, they’ll play in a district final on May 28 in Elida, likely against either No. 2 Coldwater or No. 3 Columbus Grove.

New Bremen No. 7 in Coldwater D-IV district

The Cardinals earned the No. 7 seed in the Coldwater D-IV district and will open postseason play by traveling to No. 4 Lima Bath.

If victorious, New Bremen will face either No. 6 Delphos St. John’s or No. 8 Fort Recovery in a sectional final on May 19 at the site of the highest seeded team.

Brackets available online

Brackets for all sectional and districts can be found online at ohsaa.org.

Fort Loramie’s Clint Hilgefort throws towards first ahead of Marion Local’s Gabe Link during a nonconference game on April 6. The Redskins earned the No. 1 seed in the northern Dayton D-I sectional. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_8717.jpg Fort Loramie’s Clint Hilgefort throws towards first ahead of Marion Local’s Gabe Link during a nonconference game on April 6. The Redskins earned the No. 1 seed in the northern Dayton D-I sectional. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia earns No. 2 seed in D-IV, Sidney earns No. 8 seed in Dayton D-I