Monday roundup: Sidney, Anna softball fall in tourney openers

NEW CARLISLE — Sidney couldn’t keep up with New Carlisle Tecumseh in a Division I sectional softball opener on Monday and lost 13-3 in five innings.

Lainey Luginbill was charged with the loss for Sidney (5-13). She pitched one inning and gave up three earned runs on five hits. Alli Milanese pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief and gave up four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Luginbill was 1 for 2 at the plate with one walk. Hailey Richardson was 2 for 3 with one double. Kelis McNeal hit one double.

The No. 19 seed Yellow Jackets had eight hits and committed 12 errors. The No. 13 seed Arrows had nine hits and committed four errors.

Sidney is scheduled to wrap up the season on Wednesday by traveling to Greenville for a Miami Valley League doubleheader.

Tipp City Bethel 7, Anna 3

The No. 6 seed Rockets lost in a Division III sectional opener on Monday in Anna.

Bree Metz was charged with the loss for Anna (13-6). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on eight hits while striking out five batters.

Anna had six hits and committed six errors. Bethel, the sectional’s No. 11 seed, committed one error.

The Rockets were scheduled to travel to Russia on Tuesday and will wrap up the season with Shelby County Athletic League games later this week. They’re scheduled to host Jackson Center on Thursday and travel to Botkins on Saturday.

Versailles 10, Greeneview 0

The Tigers won a Division III sectional opener in five innings on Monday in Versailles.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win for Versailles (11-10). She pitched five innings and gave up three hits while striking out five batters.

Natalie Prenger was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs, two doubles and one walk. Fritscher was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one home run. Lydia Hecht was 1 for 2 with one walk. Kirsten Bomholt was 1 for 2 with one walk. Mia Eversole was 1 for 2 and Salem Leach was 1 for 2. Cassie Leach hit one double.

The No. 7 seed Tigers had 10 hits and didn’t commit an error. The No. 18 seed Rams committed three errors.

Versailles advances to face No. 4 Indian Lake in a sectional final on Wednesday in Lewistown.

New Bremen 20, Upper Scioto Valley 3

The No. 10 seed Cardinals won a Division IV sectional opener in five innings on Monday in McGuffey.

Alayna Ross picked up the win in the circle for New Bremen (5-14). She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and six walks while striking out 10 batters.

Alivia Dammeyer was 5 for 5 with 4 RBIs and two doubles while Lydia Bushman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double.

Allison Hays was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, one home run, one triple and two walks. Alayna Ross was 2 for 4 with two doubles and one walk. Grace Wilker was 2 for 4 with one walk, Mackenzie Bornhorst was 2 for 2 with two walks and one double and Adriana Heitkamp was 0 for 1 with three walks.

The Cardinals had 18 hits and committed two errors. The No. 9 seed Rams committed two errors.

New Bremen advances to face No. 2 Convoy Crestview in a sectional final on Thursday in Convoy.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

Russia 5, Greenville 2

The Raiders, which are again ranked No. 1 in Division IV in this week’s state coaches association poll, earned a nonconference win at Miami Valley League leader Greenville on Monday.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Russia (17-1). She pitched five innings and gave up five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 4 with one home run for the Raiders while Saige Hoying hit one double.

Russia had five hits and committed one error. Greeneville had six hits and committed three errors.

Fort Loramie 9, Houston 3

The Redskins earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday in Houston.

Lauren Bergman picked up the win by pitching 1/3 of an inning and allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out one batter. Kate Ruhenkamp pitched two hitless innings and struck out one batter. Claire Hoying pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three hits while striking out five batters.

Aubrey Baker was 2 for 5 at the plate for Fort Loramie (12-10, 7-2 SCAL) with 3 RBIs, one home run and one double. Bergman was 2 for 3 with one walk and Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 4.

Rylie Voisard was charged with the loss for Houston (4-12, 4-5). She pitched three innings and gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Fort Loramie had 11 hits and committed two errors. Houston had five hits and committed three errors.

Urbana 4, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-15). She pitched seven innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters.

Miley Heffelfinger was 2 for 2 with one walk.

Lehman had five hits and committed five errors. Urbana committed one error.

Other scores: Coldwater 14, Jackson Center 1.

• Baseball

Sidney 9, Urbana 8

The Yellow Jackets fought off a late challenge to earn a nonconference victory on Monday in Urbana.

Sidney scored seven runs in the third to take control, but the Hillclimbers scored three runs in each the fifth and sixth innings to narrow the gap. The Hillclimbers loaded the bases on a single and two walks in the seventh, but Aiden Booth struck out a batter to end it.

Wyatt Bisbee picked up the win for the Yellow Jackets (13-7). He pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Jack Davidson was 2 for 3 with two doubles while Nick Nuss was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. Carson Taylor was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Will Boshears and Gavin Roberts each hit one double.

Sidney had nine hits and committed one error. Urbana had 10 hits and committed two errors.

Russia 16, Anna 1

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game in six innings on Monday in Anna.

Xavier Phlipot picked up the win on the mound for Russia (12-5, 7-1 SCAL). He pitched five innings.

Brayden Monnin was 3 for 3 with one double. Zane Shappie was 2 for 4 with one double, Jared Poling was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double and Phlipot was 2 for 4. Jude Counts hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Bryce Cobb was charged with the loss for the Rockets (3-15, 3-7).

McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 3 with one double.

Russia had 14 hits and didn’t commit an error. Anna had seven hits and committed three errors.

Jackson Center 10, Covington 5

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Monday in Covington.

Eli Butcher picked up the win for Jackson Center (8-8). He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Butcher was 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBIs and one double. Ethan Pohlschneider was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Evan York hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Jace Mullenhour had 2 RBIs.

Jackson Center had 10 hits and committed three errors. The Buccaneers had six hits and committed three errors.

Dayton Northridge 10, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Monday in Dayton.

Korban Schmiesing was charged with the loss for Lehman (4-13, 2-10). He pitched two innings and gave up two hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Lehman managed two hits against Northridge’s Justin Triplett, who pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters while walking one.

Ethan Stiver was 1 for 1 with one walk while Nathan Sollmann was 1 for 2.

Lehman committed four errors. Northridge had nine hits and committed one error.

Milton-Union 5, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Monday in West Milton.

Warren Shockey was charged with the loss for Riverside (9-8, 7-6 TRC). He pitched seven innings and gave up five earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

The Pirates managed two hits against Milton-Union’s Peyton Nichols, who pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters.

Brody Rhoads was 1 for 2. Simon Godwin was 1 for 3 with one double.

Riverside committed three errors. The Bulldogs didn’t commit any errors.

Fort Recovery 5, New Bremen 3

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Monday in New Bremen.

Nick Alig was charged with the loss for New Bremen (9-7, 3-4 MAC). He pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out 10 batters.

Reece Busse was 2 for 4 while Aaron Thieman was 1 for 2 with one walk and Ben Sailer was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double. Ben Wells was 1 for 1.

New Bremen had seven hits and committed three errors. Fort Recovery had five hits and didn’t commit an error.

Oakwood 7, Versailles 6 extra innings

The Tigers lost a nonconference game in 10 innings on Monday in Oakwood.

Carson Bey was charged with the loss. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits while striking out eight batters.

Noah McEldowney was 2 for 5 with one double while Jacob Treon was 2 for 5. Ethan Stover hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Caleb Rush had 2 RBIs.

Versailles had nine hits and committed five errors. Oakwood had nine hits and committed one error.

• Boys tennis

Springfield Northwestern 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Monday in Springfield.

Grant Hoying lost 6-2, 6-1 at first singles. Conley New lost 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 at second doubles and Kaden Abbott won 6-0, 6-2 at third singles.

Takuma Furukawa and Brady Hagan won 6-2, 6-3 at first doubles. Michael Koester and Franky Herrera lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at second doubles.

Russia softball beats Greenville, Fort Loramie beats Houston

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

