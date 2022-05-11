Tuesday baseball/boys tennis roundup: Lehman season ends in D-II sectional tournament

TROY — Lehman Catholic’s boys tennis squad had three athletes come up just short of earning a district berth in the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday.

Sam Gilardi came up one match short in singles while Josh George and Brandon Bostick were a match short in doubles.

“I know getting to district was one of our goals,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “But we had a really great season. We were 8-4 and could finish in the top five in the Dayton area in D-II. We lost half our first doubles team and our second singles from last year.

“Joe Pannapara and Brandon Jones had to move to second and third singles and we had to completely rebuild first doubles. So, there were a number of question marks at the start of the year, and we did a great job.”

Gilardi was the fourth seed in singles.

He defeated Tyler Fox of Springfield Greenon 6-0, 6-0 and Chase Collins of Dayton Carroll 6-4, 6-1 before losing to Springfield Kenton Ridge’s Nolan Parrett 6-2, 6-4 in the go-to district match.

“It was the third match of the day and I think that affected Sam,” Ungericht said. “But he battled the whole match.

In doubles, Bostick and George were the fourth seed. They defeated Kenton Ridge’s Michael Ray and Noah Moore 6-1, 6-4 before losing to Carroll’s Kai Hary and Tony Nguyen 6-3, 6-2.

They were up 3-2 in the first set, before losing four straight games and 2-0 in the second set before losing six straight games.

“We had early leads in both sets,” Ungericht said. “But that (Kai Hary, Tony Nguyen) is a really good team. We didn’t lose the match. They won it.”

In other singles matches, Logan Linson lost to Riley Johnson of Urbana 6-1, 6-1 and Thomas White lost to Landon Bowling of Kenton Ridge 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Brandon Jones and Joe Pannapara lost to Ryan Harrington and Brady Baugh of Springfield Northwestern 7-5, 6-3.

• Baseball

Sidney 6, Greenville 5

Greenville scored four runs over the last three innings to tie it, but Sidney scored a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a Miami Valley League crossover victory in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Sidney.

Carson Taylor got the Yellow Jackets started with two outs in the bottom of the seventh with a single to left field. Jack Davidson then hit an infield single, and Taylor advanced to third.

An error by Greenville pitcher Alex Kolb allowed Taylor to score to give Sidney the win.

Nick Nuss picked up the win on the mound. He pitched one hitless inning. Mitchell Davis pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters.

Taylor was 3 for 3 at the plate for Sidney (15-7, 12-6 MVL Valley Division) with one walk while Aiden Booth was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double.

Sidney had eight hits and committed four errors. Greenville had five hits and committed one error.

Sidney 2, Greenville 0

The Yellow Jackets won the second game of an MVL doubleheader on Tuesday in Sidney.

Gavin Roberts pitched a complete game. He gave up five hits and three walks while striking out 12 batters.

Jack Davidson was 2 for 3 while Wyatt Bisbee was 1 for 1.

Sidney had three hits and didn’t commit any errors. Greenville committed two errors.

Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 0

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie. They scored six runs in the sixth to earn a run-rule win.

Derek Meyer picked up the win for Fort Loramie (16-6, 10-1 SCAL). He pitched five innings and gave up two hits while striking out nine batters.

Karson Tennery was 2 for 3 with one walk while Evan Eilerman was 2 for 4 and Isaac Raterman was 2 for 4 with one double. Taran Fleckenstein was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double and Meyer was 2 for 2 with one walk.

Carson Regula was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (8-9, 5-5). He pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Regula was 1 for 2 at the plate.

Fort Loramie had 12 hits and didn’t commit an error. Jackson Center had two hits and committed two errors.

Botkins 13, Fairlawn 0

The Trojans earned an SCAL win in five innings on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Carson Motter picked up the win for Botkins (12-8, 5-4). He pitched four innings and gave up three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Motter was 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Jaydon Wendel was 2 for 3 and Hunter Lenhart was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Landon Frey had 3 RBIs.

Kylin Withrow was charged with the loss for the Jets (0-17, 0-10). He pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Withrow was 1 for 1 at the plate with one walk. Isaac Clayton was 1 for 1 with one walk and Dominic Davis was 1 for 2 with one double.

Botkins had eight hits and didn’t commit an error. Fairlawn had three hits and committed five errors.

Russia 5, Marion Local 3

The Raiders earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

Braylon Cordonnier picked up the win on the mound. He pitched one inning and gave up two hits while striking out three batters. Ross Fiessinger started and gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters in 4 2/3 innings of work.

Grant Saunders was 2 for 3 with one walk. Cordonnier was 1 for 1 with 3 RBIs and one walk. Hayden Quinter was 1 for 2.

Russia had five hits and committed three errors. The Flyers had six hits and committed five errors.

Lima Bath 4, Anna 0

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Lima.

Zach Osborn was charged with the loss for the Rockets (3-16). He pitched in the second.

Noah Aufderhaar was 2 for 3 with one double at the plate.

Anna had three hits and committed five errors. Bath had three hits and didn’t commit an error.

National Trail 10, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Paris.

Seth Knapke was charged with the loss for Lehman (4-14). He pitched three innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Seth Kennedy was 2 for 3 while Nathan Sollmann was 2 for 3 with one home run. JD Barhorst and Hayden Sever each hit one double.

National Trail had nine hits and didn’t commit an error. The Cavaliers had eight hits and committed five errors.

Minster 3, Celina 2 extra innings

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Celina.

Logan Kohne drove in the game-winning runs with two outs in the bottom of the 11th. He hit a 2-RBI single after the previous two batters walked.

The squads were tied 1-1 heading into the 11th. The Bulldogs scored one run in the top of the inning before Minster scored two in the bottom half.

Brandon Lickteig picked up the win on the mound for Minster (14-6). He pitched five innings in relief and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk. Johnny Nixon started and gave up four hits and four walks while striking out six batters in six innings.

Nixon was 3 for 5 with one double. Zach Fortman was 2 for 5 with one double and Kohne was 2 for 6.

Minster had 10 hits and committed two errors. Celina had seven hits and committed two errors.

Coldwater 10, New Bremen 4

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Colton Muether was charged with the loss for New Bremen (9-8, 3-5 MAC). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Aaron Thieman was 2 for 3 while Vince Hulse was 2 for 4 with one double. Nolan Kuenning was 0 for 1 with two walks.

Coldwater had 11 hits and committed three errors. New Bremen had seven hits and committed three errors.

Fort Recovery 1, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Tuesday in Fort Recovery.

Jacob Treon was charged with the loss for Versailles (9-9, 4-4). He pitched six innings and gave up five hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Caleb Rush was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Versailles had two hits and committed one error. Fort Recovery had five hits and committed two errors.

Other scores: Houston 12, Mississinawa Valley 0.

Lehman Catholic’s Sam Gilardi competes in a singles match during the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday in Troy City Park. Gilardi lost in a third-round match and was one round short of earning a district berth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_LEHMAN-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Sam Gilardi competes in a singles match during the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday in Troy City Park. Gilardi lost in a third-round match and was one round short of earning a district berth. Photo courtesy Lee Woolery

Sidney baseball wins doubleheader with Greenville

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Miami Valley Today sports editor Rob Kiser contributed to this report. Kiser can be reached at [email protected]

Miami Valley Today sports editor Rob Kiser contributed to this report. Kiser can be reached at [email protected]