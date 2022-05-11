Tuesday softball roundup: Fort Loramie earns run-rule win to start tourney

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie started postseason play with an 11-0 win over Springfield Catholic Central in a Division IV sectional opener on Tuesday.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle for the Redskins (16-6). She pitched five innings and gave up one hit and three walks while striking out five batters.

Claire Hoying was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Autumn Turner was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3. Ava Turner was 2 for 3 with one double. Jaden Rose was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and didn’t commit any errors. The No. 18 seed Fighting Irish committed five errors.

The No. 7 seed Redskins advance to face No. 6 Tri-County North (9-7) in a sectional final on Thursday in Lewisburg.

Lehman Catholic 12, Tri-Village 2

The Cavaliers won a Div. IV sectional opener in seven innings on Tuesday in Sidney.

Annie Stiver picked up the win for Lehman (2-15). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

Taylor Geise was 2 for 3 while Molly Greene was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Emilee VanSkiver was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Kate Stewart was 2 for 4, Heidi Toner was 2 for 4 and Stiver was 2 for 4 with one walk.

The No. 14 seed Cavaliers had 15 hits and committed two errors.

Lehman advances to face No. 1 Russia in a sectional final on Thursday in Russia. The Cavaliers lost 13-0 to the Raiders on April 12.

Houston 12, Jackson Center 2

The Wildcats won a Div. IV sectional opener in five innings on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for the Tigers (5-11). She pitched five innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 13 hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Gabrielle Woolley was 2 for 3 while McKinley Reichert was 2 for 3. Paige Geuy was 1 for 2 with one double and Presley Reese was 1 for 2. Maryn Ludwig was 1 for 2.

Statistics were not reported for Houston (4-12).

The No. 12 seed Wildcats will travel to No. 2 Bradford for a sectional final on Thursday. Houston lost to the Railroaders 11-2 on April 22.

Jackson Center, which was the sectional’s No. 11 seed, is scheduled to travel to Anna on Thursday, Russia on Friday and Fort Loramie on Saturday for makeup Shelby County Athletic League games.

Riverside 3, Triad 0

The Pirates won a Div. IV sectional opener on Tuesday in De Graff.

Alaina Snow picked up the win for Riverside (8-8). She pitched a perfect game and struck out 14 batters.

Snow hit a two-run home run for the Pirates while Jade Copas was 3 for 3.

The No. 9 seed Pirates had five hits and didn’t commit any errors. The No. 15 Cardinals committed two errors.

Riverside advances to face Covington in a sectional final on Thursday in Covington. The Pirates lost 3-2 and 12-2 to the Buccaneers in Three Rivers Conference games earlier this season.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

Russia 11, Anna 0

The Raiders earned a Shelby County Athletic League win in five innings on Tuesday in Russia.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for the Raiders (18-1, 5-0 SCAL). She pitched five innings and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one home run. Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3 with one double, Kelby Doseck was 3 for 3 with one double, Simone Puthoff was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double, Ava Daniel was 1 for 2 with one walk and Saige Hoying was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (13-7, 4-4). She pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Carissa Edwards and Molly Mumaw were each 1 for 2. Brenna Cobb was 0 for 1 with two walks. Liz Staudter was 0 for 1 with one walk.

Russia had 14 hits and committed two errors. Anna had two hits and didn’t commit an error.

Fort Loramie’s Kate Ruhenkamp pitches against Catholic Central at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_4966.jpg Fort Loramie’s Kate Ruhenkamp pitches against Catholic Central at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose connects while batting against Catholic Central at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_4992.jpg Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose connects while batting against Catholic Central at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Catholic Central’s Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose slides home after being tagged by Catholic Central catcher Serenity Castle at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5029.jpg Catholic Central’s Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose slides home after being tagged by Catholic Central catcher Serenity Castle at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose watches as she is called out at home during a game against Catholic Central on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5032.jpg Fort Loramie’s Jaden Rose watches as she is called out at home during a game against Catholic Central on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie Autumn Turner slides into third as Catholic Central’s Logan Fitzsimmons catches a throw at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5069.jpg Fort Loramie Autumn Turner slides into third as Catholic Central’s Logan Fitzsimmons catches a throw at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Autumn Turner catches a pop fly while playing Catholic Central at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5090.jpg Fort Loramie’s Autumn Turner catches a pop fly while playing Catholic Central at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Claire Hoying runs from fist toward second while Catholic Central’s Madeline Hayzlett fields a hit to right field at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_4919.jpg Fort Loramie’s Claire Hoying runs from fist toward second while Catholic Central’s Madeline Hayzlett fields a hit to right field at Fort Loramie on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lehman, Houston, Riverside win tourney openers

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

