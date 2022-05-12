Wednesday roundup: Sidney loses doubleheader in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Sidney’s softball squad finished the season with two run-rule losses to Greenville at Stebbins Field on Wednesday in Miami Valley League action.

The Green Wave led by two runs after two innings in the first game but scored nine runs in the third and fourth innings to earn a 12-1 victory.

Lainey Luginbill was charged with the loss for the Yellow Jackets. She pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits.

Kelis McNeal scored Sidney’s lone run on a solo home run to center field in the second. She was 1 for 1 with one walk. Jenna Smith was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Sidney had three hits and committed seven errors. Greenville had nine hits and didn’t commit any errors.

The Yellow Jackets finish the season with a 5-15 overall record and 5-13 record in MVL play. They finished third in the Valley Division.

Sidney will lose four seniors to graduation: Smith, Carissa Byrd, Avery Griffis and Alli Milanese.

Greenville 12, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost the second game of a doubleheader in five innings on Wednesday in Greenville.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss. She pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Alayna VanHorn and Hailey Richardson were each 1 for 2.

Sidney had two hits and committed three errors. Greenville had 11 hits and committed three errors.

New Bremen 5, Fort Recovery 4

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Wednesday in Fort Recovery.

Alayna Ross picked up the win for New Bremen (6-14, 2-5 MAC). She pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Allison Hays was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one double while Mackenzie Bornhorst was 2 for 3. Ross had 2 RBIs and hit one double.

New Bremen had 11 hits and committed one error. Fort Recovery had five hits and didn’t commit any errors.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Indian Lake 12, Versailles 2

The Tigers lost a Division III sectional final in six innings on Wednesday at Indian Lake.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss for Versailles (11-12). She pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Kirsten Bomholt was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Jenna Dirksen was 1 for 2 with one walk.

The No. 7 seed Tigers had five hits and committed four errors. The No. 4 seed Lakers had 11 hits and committed one error.

• Boys tennis

Sidney’s Grant Hoying earns 3rd district tennis berth

Sidney senior Grant Hoying earned a district berth in the Division I sectional tournament on Wednesday in Troy.

It’s the third district berth of Hoying’s career. He earned a district berth each year he played; the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Hoying, who was the sectional’s No. 1 seed, will face No. 2 seed Kessler Hackenberger of Tippecanoe in the sectional championship match on Saturday in Troy. Both will advance to districts regardless of the outcome.

Hoying had a first-round bye on Wednesday, then beat Piqua’s PJ Huang 6-0, 6-0 in a second-round match. He followed by beating Vandalia-Butler’s George Schroerluke 6-0, 6-0 in a third-round match and Northmont’s Jaxson Skidmore 6-0, 6-0 in a fourth-round match to earn a sectional championship match berth and district berth.

• Baseball

Springfield 13, Sidney 3

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game in five innings on Wednesday in Springfield.

Aiden Booth was charged with the loss for Sidney (15-8). He pitched one inning and gave up four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Carson Taylor was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Donavin Johnson was 1 for 2.

Sidney had four hits and committed four errors. Springfield had 12 hits and committed three errors.

Bethel 13, Lehman Catholic 12

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game after the Bees scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday at Bethel.

Lehman scored one run in the sixth to take a 12-10 lead, but Bethel scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it. After Lehman left the bases loaded in the seventh, the Bees scored after a walk, sacrifice bunt and an error in the bottom of the inning.

Ethan Stiver was charged with the loss after pitching the seventh. David Rossman started and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters in 4 1/3 innings.

Hayden Sever was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double while David Brunner was 2 for 4. Seth Kennedy was 1 for 2 with two walks and Rossman was 0 for 2 with two walks. Korban Schmiesing hit one double and Ethan Stiver hit one double.

Lehman (4-15, 2-11 TRC) had nine hits and committed four errors. Bethel had 12 hits and committed five errors.

New Bremen 13, Spencerville 1

The Cardinals won a nonconference game in five innings on Wednesday in New Bremen.

Reece Busse picked up the win for New Bremen (10-8). He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and five walks while striking out four batters.

Vince Hulse was 3 for 3 with one double for the Cardinals while Aaron Thieman was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs.

Nolan Kuenning was 1 for 2 with one walk and Colton Muether was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one triple and one walk. Tate Roetgerman was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double and Ben Wells was 1 for 2. Busse was 1 for 2 with one walk.

New Bremen had nine hits and committed one error. Spencerville had one hit and committed four errors.

Sidney freshman Kelis McNeal is greeted by her team after hitting a home run in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Stebbins Field in Greenville. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5357.jpg Sidney freshman Kelis McNeal is greeted by her team after hitting a home run in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Stebbins Field in Greenville. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Alayna VanHorn reaches for a Greenville hit at Greenville on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5329.jpg Anna’s Alayna VanHorn reaches for a Greenville hit at Greenville on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal waits to catch a hit to the outfield while playing Greenville in Greenville on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5337.jpg Sidney’s Kelis McNeal waits to catch a hit to the outfield while playing Greenville in Greenville on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lainey Luginbill catches a Greenville pop fly in Greenville on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5381.jpg Sidney’s Lainey Luginbill catches a Greenville pop fly in Greenville on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Hailey Richardson bats against Greenville in Greenville on Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5450.jpg Sidney’s Hailey Richardson bats against Greenville in Greenville on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior outfielder Jenna Smith fields a hit during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Wednesday at Stebbins Field in Greenville. Smith is one of four seniors the Yellow Jackets will lose to graduation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_5389.jpg Sidney senior outfielder Jenna Smith fields a hit during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Wednesday at Stebbins Field in Greenville. Smith is one of four seniors the Yellow Jackets will lose to graduation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

