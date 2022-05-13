Thursday roundup: Sidney girls track wins MVL Valley Division

TROY — Sidney’s girls squad won the Valley Division championship in the Miami Valley League track and field championship meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets finished ahead of the four other Valley Division schools with 79 points. Troy finished first overall with a nearly 80-point advantage over second-place Tippecanoe. Sidney finished fourth overall, 10 points behind third-place Vandalia-Butler.

Sidney sophomore Kiara Hudgins finished first in long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 0 inches while sophomore Kyla Rush finished second with a leap of 15-10.5.

Sophomore Ajanae Cotton finished third in the 300 hurdles in 50.73, and she helped two relays earn top two finishes.

The 4×100 relay of Cotton, Gemima Diamande, Kyla Rush and Zoe Overholser finished second in 51.61 while the 4×200 relay of Cotton, Amya Thornton, Rush and Hudgins finished second in 1:50.91.

Sidney’s boys squad finished second among the five Valley Division teams and sixth overall out of the league’s 10 teams.

Freshman Garrett Guinther continued a strong freshman season by finishing first in pole vault. He cleared 14 feet, 0 inches on his third try, a new personal record.

Guinther entered as the top seed and cleared 12-6 and 13-0 on his first tries, then cleared 13-6 on his first try, which secured him the No. 1 finish. He missed three attempts at 14-6, which is the program record.

The 4×100 relay of Karter Elsner, Aaron Ward, Wes Davidson and Izayah Clarke finished second in 44.34.

• Softball

Russia 10, Lehman Catholic 0

The Raiders scored six runs in the sixth inning to earn a run-rule victory in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday.

It was the first tournament game for the No. 1 seed Raiders, which are ranked No. 1 in D-IV in the state coaches association poll.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Russia (19-1). She pitched six innings and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Jaela Shappie was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk for the Raiders, while Ava Daniel was 2 for 3 with one walk and Cece Borchers was 2 for 3. Reese Gobeaux was 2 for 4 and Riley Hammonds was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Saige Hoying hit one double.

Annie Stiver picked up the loss for No. 14 seed Lehman. She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits and five walks.

Tori Lachey was 2 for 3 for the Cavaliers. Stiver was 0 for 1 with two walks.

The Cavaliers committed three errors; the Raiders didn’t commit any errors.

Lehman finishes the season 2-15 overall. The squad finished last of the seven teams in the Three Rivers Conference.

The Cavaliers will lose five seniors to graduation: Stiver, Heidi Toner, Kate Stewart, Molly Greene and Meghan Chamberlin.

Russia advances to face No. 8 Newton (10-15) in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Arcanum. The Raiders beat the Indians 10-0 in five innings on April 22 in Newton’s Cancer Classic.

Fort Loramie 7, Tri-County North 1

The Redskins won a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Lewisburg.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Fort Loramie (14-10). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits while striking out five batters.

Lauren Bergman was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk while Aubrey Turner was 2 for 4 with one double and Claire Hoying was 2 for 4 with one double and one triple.

The Redskins had 11 hits and committed two errors. The Panthers committed one error.

Fort Loramie, the sectional’s No. 7 seed, advances to face No. 4 Covington in a district semifinal on Tuesday at Newton High School. Fort Loramie beat the Buccaneers 13-3 in a nonconference game on April 19.

Bradford 10, Houston 0

The Wildcats lost a Div. IV sectional final in six innings on Thursday in Bradford.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (4-12). She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Megan Maier was 1 for 2 with one walk.

The Railroaders committed two errors. Houston had four hits and committed two errors.

The Wildcats, which were the No. 12 seed, will finish the season by hosting Russia on Saturday.

Covington 7, Riverside 0

The Pirates lost a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Covington.

Alaina Snow was charged with the loss for Riverside (8-9). She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out five batters.

Aubree Huston was 1 for 1 for the Pirates.

Riverside had three hits and committed four errors. The Buccaneers committed one error.

“Covington came to play and we needed to play great defense in order to get the win,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “We struggled tonight defensively and couldn’t get anything going offensively.”

The Pirates, which were the No. 9 seed, are scheduled to finish the season on Saturday at Milton-Union.

Mechanicsburg 18, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a Div. IV sectional final in five innings on Thursday in Mechanicsburg.

Botkins had one hit and committed five errors. The Indians had 11 hits and didn’t commit an error.

The Trojans, which were the sectional’s No. 20 seed, are scheduled to finish the season by hosting Anna on Saturday and by hosting Russia for a doubleheader on Monday.

Minster 15, Spencerville 1

The Wildcats won a Div. IV sectional final in five innings on Thursday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for the Wildcats (17-6). She pitched two innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Addi Inskeep was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and two doubles while Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Savanah Bergman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Emma Linn was 2 for 3, Elayna Prenger was 1 for 2 and Kaycie Albers was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Minster had 12 hits and committed two errors. The Bearcats had three hits and committed eight errors.

The Wildcats, which are the Wapakoneta district’s No. 1 seed, advance to face No. 4 Fort Recovery in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.

New Bremen 4, Convoy Crestview 2

The Cardinals won a Div. IV sectional final on Thursday in Convoy.

Alayna Ross picked up the win in the circle for New Bremen (7-14). She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters.

Allison Hays was 3 for 3 with one walk and three runs while Ella Pape was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and one double. Alaiva Dammeyer hit one double.

The Cardinals had nine hits and committed one error. Crestview committed one error.

New Bremen, which is the district’s No. 10 seed, advances to face No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.

Crestview was the district’s No. 2 seed.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

Anna 9, Jackson Center 5

The Rockets won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Anna.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle for Anna (14-7, 5-4 SCAL). She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on eight this and four walks while striking out five batters.

Liz Staudter was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Molly Havenar was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one home run. Morgan Shepherd was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double and Carissa Edwards was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for the Tigers (5-12, 2-5). She pitched six innings and gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Woolley was 2 for 4 at the plate with one double while Peyton Reese was 2 for 3 with one double and Paige Geuy was 2 for 2 with one walk.

Anna had nine hits and committed three errors. Jackson Center had eight hits and didn’t commit an error.

• Baseball

Fort Loramie 11, Fairlawn 0

The Redskins secured at least a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title by winning in five innings on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Clint Hilgefort picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie (17-6, 11-1 SCAL). He pitched one hitless inning and struck out two batters. Christian McGee pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two walks while striking out five batters, and Corey Hilgefort pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one hit while striking out two batters.

Calvin Hoying was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one triple. Evan Eilerman was 1 for 2 with one double, Dylan Sanders was 1 for 2 and Karson Tennery was 1 for 1 with one double.

Darren Eilerman was 1 for 2, Taran Fleckenstein was 1 for 2, Clint Hilgefort was 1 for 1, McGee was 1 for 2, Ty Ruhenkamp was 1 for 1 with one walk and Alex Boerger was 1 for 1.

Dominic Davis was charged with the loss for the Jets (0-18, 0-11). He pitched three innings and gave up six earned runs on 10 hits and one walk.

Isaac Clayton was 1 for 1 with one walk.

Fort Loramie had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Fairlawn had one hit and committed four errors.

Anna 3, Jackson Center 2

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Thursday in Anna.

Bryce Cobb picked up the win on the mound for Anna (4-16, 4-7). He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Noah Aufderhaar was 1 for 2 with one walk and one double while Grant Albers was 1 for 2 with one walk. Kohlten Carey hit one double.

Bryson Roberts was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (8-10, 5-6). He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and five walks while striking out seven batters.

Jace Mullenhour was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Noah Francis was 2 for 3 and Evan York hit one double.

Anna had four hits and committed one error. Jackson Center had five hits and committed three errors.

Russia 21, Botkins 0

The Raiders earned an SCAL win in five innings on Thursday in Botkins.

Russia scored 13 runs in the first inning to take control quickly.

Grant Saunders pitched a no-hitter for the Raiders (14-5, 8-1). He gave up three walks and struck out nine batters.

Aiden Shappie was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one double. Zane Shappie was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and two walks, Jared Poling was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs, Jude Counts was 1 for 2 with one walk, Saunders was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs and one double, Hayden Quinter was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and Xavier Phlipot was 2 for 4 with two walks.

Levi Frey picked up the loss for Botkins (12-9, 5-5). He gave up six earned runs on three hits and two walks without getting an out in the first.

Russia had 14 hits and committed one error. The Trojans committed seven errors.

Houston 7, Lehman Catholic 5

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Thursday in Houston.

Ryan Ely picked up the win on the mound for Houston (11-12). He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Zavier Ludwig was 2 for 2 while Ely was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and ne triple. Reagan Steiner was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs. Elijah Beaver was 0 for 1 with two walks.

Ethan Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (4-16). He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Hayden Sever was 2 for 3 for the Cavaliers while David Brunner was 2 for 3 with one walk. David Rossman was 2 for 4 with one triple, Stiver was 2 for 4 and Seth Knapke was 2 for 3.

Lehman had 12 hits and committed one error. Houston had six hits and committed two errors.

Riverside 4, Covington 3

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in De Graff. Covington led 3-2 heading into the sixth, but Riverside scored two runs in the inning to rally.

Zander Crouch picked up the win for the Pirates (10-8, 8-6 TRC). He pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings and struck out one batter. Landon Purtee started and pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three hits while striking out four batters.

Gavin Robinson was 2 for 3 while Warren Shockey was 2 for 3 with one walk. Landon Stewart was 2 for 3.

Riverside had nine hits and committed two errors. Covington had five hits and didn’t commit any errors.

New Bremen 9, Spencerville 4

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Thursday in New Bremen.

The Bearcats led 4-0 heading into the fifth, but the Cardinals scored seven runs in the inning to take control.

Trevor Bergman picked up the win for New Bremen (10-8). He pitched a complete game and gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Vince Hulse was 2 for 2 with two walks and one double while Aaron Thieman was 2 for 3 with one double and one triple. Ben Sailer was 2 for 5 and Nick Alig was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs, one triple and one double.

Sidney's Garret Guinther pole competes in pole vault during the Miami Valley League championship meet on Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Guinther finished first by clearing 14-0.

Russia, Fort Loramie softball win tournament games

