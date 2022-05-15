Friday roundup: Fort Loramie baseball beats Minster 3-0

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie beat rival Minster 3-0 in a nonconference baseball game on Friday.

Ty Ruhenkamp pitched a complete game for the Redskins (18-6). He gave up four hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Ruhenkamp and Karson Tennery each hit one double.

Alex Schmitmeyer was charged with the loss for Minster (14-8). He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits.

Minster committed two errors while Fort Loramie committed one.

Houston 2, Botkins 1

The Wildcats won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Botkins.

Ian Arnold was 2 for 3 for the Wildcats (12-12, 5-6 SCAL).

Pitching statistics for Houston were not reported.

Isaac Cisco was charged with the loss for Botkins (12-10, 5-6). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out five batters.

Houston had seven hits and committed two errors. Botkins had five hits and committed one error.

Jackson Center 10, Lehman Catholic 7

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Friday in Jackson Center.

Eli Butcher picked up the win on the mound for Jackson Center (9-10). He pitched a complete game and gave up five earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out eight batters.

Jace Mullenhour was 2 for 4 for the Tigers while Noah Francis was 1 for 2 with one walk while Carson Regula was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Korban Schmiesing was charged with the loss for Lehman (4-17). He pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits while striking out four batters.

Seth Knapke was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two doubles for the Cavaliers while JD Barhorst was 2 for 4 and Seth Kennedy was 1 for 2. David Rossman was 1 for 2 with one double. Korban Schmiesing hit one double and had 2 RBIs and Nathan Sollmann hit one double.

Jackson Center had six hits and committed one error. Lehman had eight hits and committed five errors.

St. Paris Graham 4, Russia 3

Russia scored three runs in the top of the seventh but couldn’t complete a comeback in a nonconference game on Friday in St. Paris.

The Falcons scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning.

Braylon Cordonnier was charged with the loss for Russia (14-6). He pitched four innings and gave up five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Hayden Quinter was 2 for 3 while Zane Shappie and Grant Saunders were each 1 for 1 and Jude Counts was 1 for 2. Cordonnier was 0 for 2 with two walks.

Graham had five hits and didn’t commit any errors. Russia had seven hits and committed four errors.

Tipp City Bethel 10, New Bremen 7

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen.

Nolan Kuenning was charged with the loss for New Bremen (11-9). He pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Vince Hulse was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one triple while Drew McNaughton was 1 for 2. Reece Busse was 0 for 2 with two walks. Nolan Kuenning hit one double.

New Bremen had seven hits and committed five errors. Bethel didn’t commit any errors.

Greenville 7, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Friday in Versailles.

Ben Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Versailles (9-10). He pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.

Carson Bey was 2 for 3 with one double.

Greenville had nine hits and didn’t commit any errors. Versailles had four hits and committed four errors.

• Softball

Russia 15, Jackson Center 1

The Raiders won the first game of a Shelby County Athletic League doubleheader in five innings on Friday in Russia.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Russia (21-1, 8-0 SCAL). She pitched three hitless innings and gave up one walk while striking out four batters. Ella Phlipot pitched two innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Hoying was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, two home runs and one walk while Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one triple.

Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double, Simone Puthoff was 1 for 1 with two walks and one double, Jaela Shappie was 1 for 1 with two walks and one double, Ava Daniel was 1 for 2, Saige Hoying was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Cece Borchers was 1 for 2.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (5-14, 2-7). She pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up nine earned runs on four hits and five walks.

Gabrielle Woolley managed the Tigers’ lone hit.

Russia had 12 hits and committed two errors. Jackson Center committed two errors.

Russia 16, Jackson Center 1

The Raiders won the second game of an SCAL doubleheader in five innings on Friday.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched two innings and gave up three hits while striking out two batters. Shay Hammonds pitched three innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Jaela Shappie was 2 for 2 with two walks, Riley Hammonds was 3 for 3, Hoying was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double, Simone Puthoff was 2 for 3, Ava Daniel was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs, Saige Hoying was 3 for 3 with two doubles and Audrey Stickel was 1 for 1. Kelby Doseck hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss. She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up 13 earned runs on 16 hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

McKinley Reichert was 2 for 3 with one double while Woolley was 2 for 3 with one double.

Russia had 19 hits and committed two errors. Jackson Center had six hits and committed one error.

Fort Loramie 13, New Bremen 3

The Redskins won a nonconference game in five innings on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie scored seven runs in the fifth to earn the run-rule win.

Claire Hoying picked up the win for Fort Loramie (15-10). She pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three batters.

Aubrey Baker was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Redskins while Laney Barhorst was 2 for 4 with one double and Aubrey Turner was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Lauren Bergman was 2 for 2 with two walks and Jaden Rose was 2 for 3.

Allison Hays was charged with the loss for New Bremen (7-15). She pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up nine earned runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out four batters.

Ella Pape was 2 for 2 while Kyla Stachler was 1 for 2 and Lauren Homan was 1 for 2.

Fort Loramie had 12 hits and didn’t commit any errors. New Bremen had seven hits and committed four errors.

Minster 7, Versailles 6 extra innings

Alayna Prenger hit a line-drive single to right field with one out in the bottom of the ninth to score Kaycie Albers and give the Wildcats a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for Minster (18-6, 6-1). She pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits.

Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 3 for 5 with one double while Savanah Bergman was 2 for 5, Emma Linn was 2 for 5 with one double and Alayna Prenger was 2 for 5. Albers hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss for Versailles (11-13, 3-4). She pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Jenna Dirksen was 3 for 5 with one double while Natalie Prenger was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one double and Fritscher was 2 for 5. Colleen Hiestand and Cassie Leach each hit one double.

Minster had 11 hits and committed four errors. Versailles had 11 hits and committed six errors.

Fort Loramie softball beats New Bremen 13-3

