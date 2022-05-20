Sports Extra with Dave Ross: SHS football: 32 and 13 will soon join 27

Dick Flanagan’s (1940-43) retired football number 27 hangs alone on the fence at Sidney Memorial Stadium but will have company this fall when two more Yellow Jacket legends are accorded this ultimate recognition.

Dick’s son Mike wore 32 on the unblemished teams of 1968-70. The son of coach Dave Haines, Kris Haines (1972-74) will also hang his number 13 in the hallowed flagpole area.

The senior Flanagan’s 27 was retired about two decades ago when the Yellow Jackets still played at Julia Lamb Stadium. He’s the only player in SHS gridiron history to have a stellar career in high school, college (Ohio State), and the NFL. Dick was the Detroit Lions starting middle linebacker when they won the 1952 NFL title. In 1953, the Sidney football MVP trophy was named in his honor and will be awarded for the 70th time this fall. Mike and Kris are two of the previous winners.

Mike Flanagan was the “common denominator” of the 30 and 0 era of Sidney football, a huge factor on all three teams. He did it all…..receiver, defensive back, punter, kick holder, onside kicker, punt returner, emergency running back. One of his final plays in high school was a towering 62-yard punt that was actually 65 yards before hitting the turf and slightly reversing course.

Mike continued his receiving chores at Indiana and achieved a unique distinction. During his career he both caught and threw a touchdown pass against Ohio State.

Kris Haines had a huge senior year as a running back on his dad’s final Sidney team which finished 9-1-0. Notre Dame switched him to wide receiver and he became an Irish mainstay as Joe Montana’s favorite target. ND won the 1977 national title and had exciting wins in memorable Cotton Bowls following the 1977 and 1978 seasons. Haines and Montana are both in the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame, and their winning TD in that second game is still seen on TV highlights.

Kris played several seasons of pro football in three leagues including the entire 1980 NFL season with the Chicago Bears. Recently he’s been engaged in a highly acclaimed anti-bullying campaign in various schools including Sidney and Shelby County along with his current home area.

The jersey ceremony will be held when Sidney hosts Xenia on Friday, Oct. 21, the final night of the 2022 regular season. Chicago-area resident Haines will already be in Sidney on that weekend, prompting that date selection.

Wiss reflects

When Minster played baseball at Fort Loramie last Friday, longtime Minster coach Mike Wiss noted that in almost 30 years he’d never coached in Loramie on a weekday. “It’s always been on Saturday,” he observed.

New Red

Lefty Ross Detwiler is a recent Cincinnati Reds addition, and was a Washington Nationals teammate of fellow hurler Craig Stammen for several seasons. The two traveled abroad together on USO trips to visit troops, and remain close. They also briefly shared time with the Padres in 2021, and Stammen remains in San Diego. Detwiler told his friend from Darke County that he’s “excited to be back in the majors and with the Reds.”

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. These columns have received statewide recognition by the Associated Press. Dave Ross is the senior historian of Sidney High School football.

