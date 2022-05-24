Monday roundup: Russia beats Newton 6-0, advances to district final

SIDNEY — Russia scored four runs in the sixth to pull away and comfortably beat Pleasant Hill Newton 6-0 in a Division IV district semifinal on Monday at Sidney High School.

The Raiders advance to a district final for a fifth consecutive season. They’re scheduled to face Cincinnati Christian (11-13) on Wednesday at Dayton Christian High School.

Russia’s district final and all spring tournament events scheduled for Wednesday could be postponed. As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s forecast said rain was likely throughout the region on Wednesday. The NWS also was calling for a high chance for rain Thursday and Friday.

It was a pitcher’s duel on Monday until the No. 2 seed Raiders (20-6) broke it open in the sixth.

Xavier Phlipot led off the inning with a double to right field, then Hayden Quinter reached on a bunt. Grant Saunders hit a 2-RBI single to center field to push the lead to 4-0.

Aiden Shappie hit a one-out double to center field, then Zane Shappie hit a line-drive single to right to score Saunders and Aiden Shappie and push the lead to 6-0.

Phlipot pitched a complete game on the mound. He gave up two hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters.

Russia capitalized on three errors by Newton in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead. Phlipot drove in both runs on a line-drive single to center field.

Phlipot was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Zane Shappie was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Russia had seven hits and didn’t commit any errors. Newton finished with three errors.

Carson Knupp pitched a complete game for the No. 3 seed Indians (16-7). He gave up four earned runs and struck out seven batters without walking any.

Monday’s win was the third in four days for the Raiders. Russia beat Houston and Botkins 10-0 in makeup games on Friday and Saturday to secure a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title. The squad tied with Fort Loramie for first place; each had 11-1 league records.

Fort Loramie 10, Bradford 0

The Redskins won a Div. IV district semifinal in five innings on Monday in Pleasant Hill to advance to a district final for the second consecutive season.

Derek Meyer picked up the win for the No. 1 seed Redskins (20-6). He pitched three innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Ty Ruhenkamp pitched two hitless innings in relief and struck out three batters.

Taran Fleckenstein was 2 for 3 for Fort Loramie while Ruhenkamp was 2 for 2 and Maverick Grudich was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Owen Pleiman drove in three runs and drew one walk and Meyer and Evan Eilerman each had 2 RBIs.

The Redskins took the lead in the first thanks to three hits, one hit batter and one error. They pulled away in the third by scoring five runs on two hits, two walks and two errors.

Fort Loramie had eight hits and committed one error. Bradford committed four errors.

The Redskins advance to face Springfield Catholic Central (13-14) in a district final on Wednesday in Versailles. The Fighting Irish upset Dayton Christian 14-6 in a district semifinal on Monday in Troy. The Warriors, which were the Dayton D-IV southern sectional’s No. 1 seed, entered the game with a 20-8 record.

Versailles 5, Miami East 4

The Tigers avenged a one-run regular-season loss to Miami East and won a Div. III district semifinal on Monday in Eaton.

The Tigers took a 4-2 lead in the top of the third by scoring four runs on three hits, one walk, one hit batter and one error.

Miami East scored two runs in the top of the fifth to tie it, but Versailles scored one run in the bottom half to take control again.

Noah McEldowney led off the inning with a single but was thrown out at second after Carson Bey hit a fielder’s choice grounder.

But Bey stole second and moved to third on a passed ball, then scored on a double by Jacob Treon to left field to give the Tigers a one-run lead.

Miami East went down in order in the sixth and seventh.

AJ Griesdorn picked up the win on the mound for the No. 6 seed Tigers (13-11). He pitched 2 2/3 hitless inning and struck out two batters while walking one.

Ethan Stover drove in two runs and hit one double. Caleb Rush was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Versailles had six hits and committed two errors. Miami East had six hits and committed one error.

The Tigers are scheduled to face Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (24-1) in a district final on Wednesday at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

Russia’s Xavier Phlipot throws during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Phlipot pitched a complete game and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters. The Raiders advance to face Cincinnati Christian in a district final, which is scheduled for Wednesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_BPB_5033-Edit.jpg Russia’s Xavier Phlipot throws during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Phlipot pitched a complete game and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters. The Raiders advance to face Cincinnati Christian in a district final, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Aiden Shappie swings during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Shappie was 1 for 3 with one double. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_BPB_4889-Edit.jpg Russia’s Aiden Shappie swings during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Shappie was 1 for 3 with one double. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier swings during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in SIdney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_BPB_5004-Edit.jpg Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier swings during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in SIdney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Vince Borchers rounds second and heads for third during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Borchers, a pinch runner, scored one run. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_BPB_5094-Edit.jpg Russia’s Vince Borchers rounds second and heads for third during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Borchers, a pinch runner, scored one run. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Xavier Phlipot swings during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Phlipot was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs with one double. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_BPB_4951-Edit.jpg Russia’s Xavier Phlipot swings during a Division IV district semifinal against Newton on Monday in Sidney. Phlipot was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs with one double. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

