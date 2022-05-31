Friday roundup: Fort Loramie boys earn D-III regional track and field title

TROY — Fort Loramie’s boys track and field squad and Minster’s girls squad each won Division III regional titles on Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Redskins’ boys finished first in the D-III regional meet with 66.5 points, 14.5 ahead of Minster, which finished second. Anna finished third with 48 points.

Minster’s girls squad finished first while Anna finished fourth. Lehman Catholic edged out Fort Loramie for a fifth-place finish.

The top four finishers in each event earn a state berth. Some who finished fifth earned state berths; the Ohio High School Athletic Association awards at-large berths to some fifth-place finishers.

Some finals were held on Wednesday. The rest were held Friday.

Fort Loramie boys send 6 athletes to state meet

Two relay teams finished first to help Fort Loramie earn a regional title.

The 4×400 relay of Colin Gasson, Trey Ranly, Colten Gasson and Frank Rethman finished first in 3:26. The same four finished first in the 4×800 relay in 8:11.

Rethman finished second in the 400 dash in 49.96 while Colin Gasson finished second in the 800 run in 1:58. Colten Gasson finished second in the 1,600 run in 4:21.

Gavin Kemper finished first in pole vault by clearing 15-9. Ryan Hoelscher was third in high jump by clearing 6-0.

Minster boys team finishes 2nd, has 4 athletes qualify for state

Alex Albers and Joseph Slonkosky each had strong days for the Wildcats. Albers finished third in the 800-meter run in 2:00 and fifth in the 1,600 run in 4:26. Slonkosky was second in the 300 hurdles in 40.91 and third in the 110 hurdles in 15.65.

Jack Kohne finished third in the 200 dash in 23.08. The 4×800 relay finished second in 8:16. Russell Heid finished fourth in pole vault by clearing 14-0.

Richards leads Anna boys to 3rd-place finish

Justin Richards qualified for state in two events and helped the Rockets earn a third-place finish.

Richards finished first in the 100-meter dash in 10.99 and finished third in long jump with a leap of 20-6.5.

Hayden Schmidt finished second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:27 and third in the 1,600 run in 4:22.

The 4×100 relay finished second in 43.59 and the 4×200 relay finished third in 1:30.

Botkins’ Pleiman, 4×800 relay earn state berths

Botkins’ Carter Pleiman finished fourth in the 800 run in 2:00 to earn a state berth.

The 4×800 relay of Xavier Monnin, Parker Schnippel, Keaton Schnippel and Pleiman finished fourth in 8:18 to earn a state berth.

Jackson Center’s Reichert earns state berth

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished third in the 3,200-meter run in 9:31 and earned a state berth.

Minster girls win D-III regional title

Minster’s girls squad finished first with 62 points, 11.5 ahead of second-place Coldwater.

The Wildcats’ relays had success. The 4×800 relay finished first in 9:39, the 4×400 relay finished second in 4:05 and the 4×200 relay finished fourth in 1:46.

Taylor Roth finished first in the 800 run in 2:16. Margaret Hemmelgarn was third in the 1,600 in 5:09.

Lillian Barhorst finished third in shot put in 39-4. Josi Boate was fourth in pole vault by clearing 9-6.

Anna girls finish 4th, has several athletes qualify

Anna had several athletes earn state berths.

The 4×100 relay finished first in 50.50.

Paige Steinke finished second in the 3,200 run in 11:23.

Ashley Bertke finished third in high jump by clearing 5-3 while Lenna Rowland finished third in discus with a throw of 126-5. Lauryn Wolters finished fourth in long jump with a leap of 16-6.5.

Lehman girls finish 5th, has several athletes qualify

Kiersten Franklin had a big day for the Cavaliers.

Franklin finished first in the 100-meter dash in 12.43, first in the 200 dash in 26.06 and fourth in the 400 dash in 58.67.

Daria Lee finished second in high jump with a leap of 5-4.

The 4×100 relay finished fifth in 50.90 and earned an at-large berth.

Fort Loramie girls finish 6th, has 5 athletes qualify

Claire Rethman finished first in the 1,600 meter-run and is one of five athletes who will compete for the Redskins in the state meet.

Rethman finished first in the 1,600-meter run in 5:07. She finished third in the 800 run in 2:17.

The 4×800 relay of Mylee Shatto, Lauren Moore, Colleen Borchers and Rethman finished second in 9:45.

Riley Heitkamp finished second in pole vault by clearing 10-4 and fourth in high jump by clearing 5-2.

Botkins’ Johnson, Arnold heading to state

Botkins senior Aleah Johnson earned a state berth in two events.

Johnson finished first in discus with a throw of 134-10 and fourth in shot put with a throw of 38-4.75.

Brittany Arnold finished third in the 3,200 run in 11:45.

Fairlawn’s Swearingen qualifies for state in 2 events

Addison Swearingen finished second in the 100- and 400-meter dash to earn state berths in both events.

Swearingen was second in the 100 dash in 12.55 and second in the 400 dash in 58.20.

The 4×400 relay of Julianna Clayton, Haley Cox, Abbey Swearingen and Addison Swearingen finished fifth in 4:08 and earned an at-large state berth.

Houston’s Earl qualifies in pole vault

Houston’s Emilee Earl cleared 10-0 in pole vault and earned a third-place finish and state berth.

• DIVISION I REGIONAL MEET AT HUBER HEIGHTS WAYNE

Sidney’s Guinther earns state berth

Sidney freshman Garrett Guinther finished third in pole vault in the Division I regional meet at Huber Heights Wayne to earn a state berth.

Guinther cleared 14-0.

• DIVISION II REGIONAL MEET AT PIQUA

Versailles has several athletes earn state berths

Jack Osborne is one of several Versailles athletes who earned state berths in the D-II regional meet at Piqua.

Osborne finished third in the boys 400 dash in 49.95 and fourth in the 200 dash in 22.93.

Colton Reese finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.47.

Taran Tyo finished first in discus with a throw of 178-10. Brayden Keihl finished fourth in shot put with a throw of 52-0.

Lexi Magoto qualified for the D-II girls state meet in two individual events.

Magoto was third in the 400 dash in 57.76 and fourth in the 200 dash in 27.01.

The 4×200 relay finished second in 1:45 while the 4×400 relay finished third in 4:04.

Ashley Jones finished fourth in long jump with a leap of 16-3.25.

• BASEBALL

Pemberville Eastwood 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost in a Division III district semifinal on Friday at the University of Northwest Ohio in Lima.

Johnny Nixon was charged with the loss for Minster. He pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

The Wildcats managed two hits against Eastwood’s Ethan Rapp, who pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters while walking one.

Minster finishes the season 17-9 overall.

Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson, right, runs ahead of Botkins’ Carter Pleiman in the 800-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Gasson finished second and Pleiman finished fourth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2202-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson, right, runs ahead of Botkins’ Carter Pleiman in the 800-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Gasson finished second and Pleiman finished fourth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman, far left, runs in the 1,600-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rethman finished first in 5:07. She also earned a state berth in the 800 run by finishing third. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_1966-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman, far left, runs in the 1,600-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rethman finished first in 5:07. She also earned a state berth in the 800 run by finishing third. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen, left and Lehman Catholic’s Kiersten Franklin compete in the 400-meter dash at Troy on Friday. Swearingen finished second and Franklin finished fourth. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2122-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen, left and Lehman Catholic’s Kiersten Franklin compete in the 400-meter dash at Troy on Friday. Swearingen finished second and Franklin finished fourth. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Aleah Johnson warms up in girls discus during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Johnson finished first with a throw of 134-10. She also earned a state berth by finishing fourth in shot put. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_1907-1.jpg Botkins’ Aleah Johnson warms up in girls discus during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Johnson finished first with a throw of 134-10. She also earned a state berth by finishing fourth in shot put. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Chaney Cedarleaf competes in the 1600 meter run at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_1959-1.jpg Minster’s Chaney Cedarleaf competes in the 1600 meter run at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Alex Albers competes in the 1600 meter run at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_1982-1.jpg Minster’s Alex Albers competes in the 1600 meter run at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp competes in the pole vault at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2132-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp competes in the pole vault at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Justin Richards runs in the 400-meter relay during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Richards qualified for state as both a part of the relay and in two individual events. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2079-1.jpg Anna’s Justin Richards runs in the 400-meter relay during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Richards qualified for state as both a part of the relay and in two individual events. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp competes in the 400 meter relay at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2013-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp competes in the 400 meter relay at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Emilee Earl competes in the pole vault at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2137-1.jpg Houston’s Emilee Earl competes in the pole vault at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Lenna Rowland competes in the discus throw at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_1914-1.jpg Anna’s Lenna Rowland competes in the discus throw at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Cameo Cedarleaf competes in the 400-meter dash during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats won a regional title. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2088-1.jpg Minster’s Cameo Cedarleaf competes in the 400-meter dash during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats won a regional title. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Kaitlyn Harris, left, runs with Lehman Catholic’s Caroline Wesner in the 400 meter relay at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2051-1.jpg Anna’s Kaitlyn Harris, left, runs with Lehman Catholic’s Caroline Wesner in the 400 meter relay at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s John Gagnet competes in the 400 meter relay at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2065-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s John Gagnet competes in the 400 meter relay at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel competes in the 1600 meter run at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2000-1.jpg Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel competes in the 1600 meter run at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen’s Mia Hirschfeld competes in the 400 meter dash at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2097-1.jpg New Bremen’s Mia Hirschfeld competes in the 400 meter dash at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ariel Heitkamp competes in the 300 meter hurdles at Troy on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2158-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ariel Heitkamp competes in the 300 meter hurdles at Troy on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson, left, and Anna’s Hayden Schmidt run in the 1,600-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Gasson finished second and Schmidt finished third. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_2006-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson, left, and Anna’s Hayden Schmidt run in the 1,600-meter run during the Division III regional meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Gasson finished second and Schmidt finished third. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Guinther earns a state berth in D-I regional meet at Wayne

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

