ScoresBroadcast: Russia, Fort Loramie to begin regional play Thursday

ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, will provide bonus coverage of the Division IV regional baseball tournament at Cincinnati Princeton High School on Thursday and Friday.

Russia, 21-6, squares off with Southeastern, 19-7, at 2 p.m.; Fort Loramie, 23-6, is locked up with Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy, 14-11, at 5.

Air time online and on radio is at 1:30 p.m.; conversations with coaches take place in the pregame segments.

The two winners vie for a state final-four berth in the regional championship game on Friday at 5 p.m. Again, airtime precedes the first pitch by 30 minutes at 4:30.

The 2022 D-IV southwest regional bears a striking resemblance to last year’s event when Russia and Fort Loramie both took part and advanced to the final after winning their initial contests. The Redskins topped the Raiders in the region championship tilt.

In addition, like last year, when Cedarville from the Ohio Heritage Conference participated in the regional, Southeastern from the OHC is this year’s conference representative. And, for the second straight season, a central Ohio district winner from Lancaster chose a tourney path leading to the southwest regional at Princeton. In 2021, Lancaster Fisher Catholic upset Newark Catholic to advance. Last week, Christian Academy rallied to knock out East Knox to earn the match-up with Fort Loramie.

Oddly enough, last year’s state semifinalists in D-IV at Akron are still alive in this year’s tournament. They are Van Wert Lincolnview, Warren John F. Kenendy, Lucasville Valley and Fort Loramie. Warren JFK nipped the Redskins in one 2021 state semifinal. Lincolnview edged Lucasvlle in the other. JFK blanked Lincolnview in the title game.

The D-IV state semifinal for the southwest region champ is next Thursday at 10 a.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The Southwest winner plays the Southeast. The state championship contest is on Saturday, also at 10 a.m.

Russia's Braylon Cordonnier swings during a district final against Cincinnati Christian last Wednesday at Dayton Christian High School.