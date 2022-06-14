Golfers win poker hands

SIDNEY — Twenty-four women enjoyed perfect weather for a round of golf on Wednesday, June 8, at Shelby Oaks, west course. Each player aimed for par, but prize money was awarded to those whose scores on five preselected (by Pro Rob Fridley) holes made the best poker hands.

Straights were won by Deb Zimmerman and Ann Hubler. Four of a Kind were won by Joyce Jones and Maryam Lyon. Three of a Kind were won by Kathy Kinsella, Karen Dickman, Lisa Gross and Elaine Wendel. Two Pairs were won by LuAnn Fultz and Meggan Weaver.