Basketball camp begins June 20

SIDNEY — The Sidney Yellowjackets Basketball Camp for boys who have completed grades two to six will begin Monday, June 20, at the Sidney Middle School gym.

Camp will be held June 20, 21, 22 and 23, from 5-7:30 p.m. The fee for the camp is $20. A limited number of T-shirts are available for $5 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Camp registration form and fee should be turned in on the first night of camp.

Each participant should bring their own basketball to the camp. They should wear tennis shoes, gym shorts and/or sweat pants and a T-shirt.

The boys coaching staff and high school team members will teach the fundamentals during the camp, which includes shooting, offensive moves, passing/ball handling, defensive positioning and rebounding. Included in each day’s activities will be five games and 3 on 3 games may be played.

Checks should be made payable to Sidney Basketball Boosters.