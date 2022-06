Wreckers’ Chaise Johnson crosses home as Sidney Body Carstar catcher Coleman Collingsworth tries to tag him as the ball bounces away during a C-League game at Custenborder Field on Tuesday, June 14.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News