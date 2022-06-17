Pick 4 golf winners named

SIDNEY — Hot golf! Shelby Oaks Ladies League kept the water flowing and the golf balls rolling Wednesday morning.

The Game of the Day was Pick Four. Each player was restricted to her putter and three other clubs of her choosing to play the 9-hole round.

First Flight: Karen Dickman – 40; Pris Reier – 42; Susie Toller – 51; RaShel Reier and Jeanie Bosslet- 53

Second Flight: Cindy Ohlsen – 51; Sue Kaufman – 53; Beth Mullen and Lea Muhlenkamp- 55

Third Flight: Luann Fultz – 49; Meggan Weaver – 56; Joyce Goubeaux and MaryLou Holly – 58

Fourth Flight: Ann Hubler – 59; Joyce Wick – 61; Maryam Lyon – 62; Lisa Gross – 67