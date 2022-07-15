Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Jared Hoying: ‘I think the well ran dry’

Jared Hoying became Shelby County’s first homegrown major league baseball player when he debuted in the Texas Rangers outfield in 2016. The Fort Loramie native was hoping to get a minor league opportunity this summer that would get him back in position for a final shot at the big time.

That phone call never came and he told me last week that the end has likely been reached. “I think the well ran dry. It was a good run. Now the scary part is to figure out what to do next,” said the 33 year old married father of three.

Hoying played parts of two seasons with Texas including a home run and pitching appearance, along with two successful stints in the Korean Baseball Organization and a cameo 2021 weekend back in the majors with the Toronto Blue Jays. A taxation dispute with the South Korean government previously reported here is now resolved.

Bill Deam

Our community recently lost one of its unsung heroes with the passing of Bill Deam, who almost made it to birthday number 100. Bill joined the IUTIS Club in 1954 and was one of many longtime backbones of that group’s junior softball program. He was a Sidney High 1940 classmate of my parents and fine friend of our family and hometown.

Stammen injured

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, over the past six major league seasons through a week ago, only six pitchers had worked in more games than Craig Stammen of the San Diego Padres with 327. The North Star area native and off-season resident now finds himself on the team’s 15-day injured list for the first time with shoulder inflammation.

The injury has been lingering and his goal “is to pitch again this season.” His time away may not be brief. Stammen is not currently traveling with the team.

Troy turf

There have been roadblocks to having synthetic turf installed in Troy Memorial Stadium, which seats over 10,000 fans. Now it appears that the final hurdle, a substantial private financial commitment, has been traversed in time for installation before the 2023 football season.

By contrast, Sidney seats around 7,000 with Piqua at about 8,000. Both already have the specialized carpet. Troy would join those two as prime sites for the OHSAA football playoffs. While Sidney and Piqua have been annual regular hosts, Troy has been on the outside looking in due to the mandate of such turf for neutral site tournament games.

Once Troy comes on board, Sidney’s host status will remain in very good shape since few games need more than 7000 seats, and that Sidney Memorial Stadium has superior sight lines with no running track around the playing surface. Unlike most other playoff venues, Sidney’s seats and amenities are closer to the action. The OHSAA also likes the way Mitch Hoying and company handle playoff assignments.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Dave-Ross-PRINT-2.jpg

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. The first Dave Ross SDN byline appeared in 1975.

Sports Extra appears each Friday. The first Dave Ross SDN byline appeared in 1975.