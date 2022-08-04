Photos: High school golf season begins

Russia’s Ross Fiessinger chips during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday. It was the first day boys and girls golf could begin regular season competition. All fall sports were allowed to begin preseason practice on Monday. Russia finished fourth as a team with a 340 score. Fiessinger and Dom Francis each shot 83 while Xavier Phlipot shot 84 and Vince Borchers shot 90. Sidney also competed and finished with a 398 team score. Carter Wooddell shot 91, Tycen Money shot 98, Kade Schmiesing shot 102 and Myles Steenrod shot 107.

Russia’s Ross Fiessinger chips during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday. It was the first day boys and girls golf could begin regular season competition. All fall sports were allowed to begin preseason practice on Monday. Russia finished fourth as a team with a 340 score. Fiessinger and Dom Francis each shot 83 while Xavier Phlipot shot 84 and Vince Borchers shot 90. Sidney also competed and finished with a 398 team score. Carter Wooddell shot 91, Tycen Money shot 98, Kade Schmiesing shot 102 and Myles Steenrod shot 107.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_fissinger.jpg Russia’s Ross Fiessinger chips during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday. It was the first day boys and girls golf could begin regular season competition. All fall sports were allowed to begin preseason practice on Monday. Russia finished fourth as a team with a 340 score. Fiessinger and Dom Francis each shot 83 while Xavier Phlipot shot 84 and Vince Borchers shot 90. Sidney also competed and finished with a 398 team score. Carter Wooddell shot 91, Tycen Money shot 98, Kade Schmiesing shot 102 and Myles Steenrod shot 107. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Sidney’s Carter Wooddell chips during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_carterwooddell.jpg Sidney’s Carter Wooddell chips during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Sidney’s Kade Schmiesing tees off during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Kadenschiesing.jpg Sidney’s Kade Schmiesing tees off during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Russia’s Jude Counts putts during the Greenville Boys Golf Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville on Thursday.