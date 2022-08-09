Photos: Fort Loramie finishes 1st at Covington Bucc Invitational

Fort Loramie’s Morgan Pleiman putts on the 12th green during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Pleiman shot a personal-record 84. She was one of five Loramie golfers who set personal records. Rounding out Fort Loramie’s top four scorers were Carlie Goubeaux with an 86, Aubrey Turner with an 89 and Laura Gusching with a 100. Fort Loramie won the invitational by shooting a 359, 19 strokes ahead of second-place Versailles. Russia participated and finished sixth with a 421. Riverside finished seventh with a 446 and Anna finished 11th with a 466.

Anna’s Zandria Platfoot during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

Anna’s Dani Simon putts during the Lady Bucc Invitational on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

Fort Loramie’s Aubrey Turner watches her approach shot on the 12th hole as Troy’s Astha Patel looks on. Turner shot an 89.