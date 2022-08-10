Photos: Russia wins Kendig Memorial

Russia’s Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua as Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas, back left, and Fairlawn’s Seth Jones watch. Fiessinger shot a 76 and helped the Raiders earn a first-place finish with a 311 score, which is a program record. The previous record was a 318. Fiessinger’s score was a personal record. Dom Francis shot 75 for the Raiders while Felix Francis shot 79 and Vince Borchers shot 81. Ballas also set a personal and program record for Fort Loramie with a four-under 68. Jones set a personal record with an 83. Fort Loramie finished second with a 312.

Russia’s Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua as Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas, back left, and Fairlawn’s Seth Jones watch. Fiessinger shot a 76 and helped the Raiders earn a first-place finish with a 311 score, which is a program record. The previous record was a 318. Fiessinger’s score was a personal record. Dom Francis shot 75 for the Raiders while Felix Francis shot 79 and Vince Borchers shot 81. Ballas also set a personal and program record for Fort Loramie with a four-under 68. Jones set a personal record with an 83. Fort Loramie finished second with a 312.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_rossfissinger2-copy-2.jpg Russia’s Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua as Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas, back left, and Fairlawn’s Seth Jones watch. Fiessinger shot a 76 and helped the Raiders earn a first-place finish with a 311 score, which is a program record. The previous record was a 318. Fiessinger’s score was a personal record. Dom Francis shot 75 for the Raiders while Felix Francis shot 79 and Vince Borchers shot 81. Ballas also set a personal and program record for Fort Loramie with a four-under 68. Jones set a personal record with an 83. Fort Loramie finished second with a 312. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas putts during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_AdamBallas-2.jpg Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas putts during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Fairlawn’s Seth Jones lines up a putt during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_sethjones-2.jpg Fairlawn’s Seth Jones lines up a putt during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Russia’s Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.