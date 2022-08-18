Photos: Sidney girls soccer beats Northmont 3-2

In the top image, Sidney’s Katie McKinney, left, stops the ball from going out of bounds with pressure from Northmont’s Macy Million during a nonconference match on Wednesday in Sidney. McKinney scored two goals and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-2 win, which was their first of the season. In the below picture, Sidney’s Riley Randolph, right, dribbles with pressure from Northmont’s Nadiya Jacobs.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Riley Randolph, right, squares off with Northmont’s Nadiya Jacobs at Sidney on Wednesday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN081922SidneyGSoc.jpg Sidney’s Riley Randolph, right, squares off with Northmont’s Nadiya Jacobs at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark waits for the ball to come down while playing Northmont at Sidney on Wednesday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_3640.jpg Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark waits for the ball to come down while playing Northmont at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Kendall Dickman, left, drives down the field ahead of Northmont’s Nadia Jacobs at Sidney on Wednesday.