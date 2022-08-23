Photos: Fairlawn volleyball beats Lehman Catholic 3-1

Lehman Catholic’s Kaity Fortkamp, left, spikes as Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen tries to block during a nonconference match on Saturday at Fairlawn. It was the first day of regular-season play across the state. The Jets won 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23. Swearingen led Fairlawn with 15 kills and had 19 digs and three solo blocks. In the below photo, Lehman Catholic’s Layla Platfoot spikes as Fairlawn’s Darcy Maxson goes up for a block during a nonconference match on Saturday at Fairlawn. Maxson had 24 digs and 16 assists for the Jets on Saturday.

Fairlawn’s Aubree Jutte sets the ball while playing Lehman Catholic at Fairlawn on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Lehman Catholic’s Layla Platfoot sends the ball over as Fairlawn’s Darcy Maxson defends at Fairlawn on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Fairlawn’s Haley Cox sends the ball over against Lehman Catholic at Fairlawn on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Fairlawn’s Ellie Henman spikes as Lehman Catholic’s Marissa Corner, left, and Layla Platfoot defend at Fairlawn on Saturday, Aug. 20.