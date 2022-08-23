Photos: Botkins girls soccer falls 4-3 to Miami East

Botkins’ Delana Pitts runs ahead of Miami East’s Maryn Gross, left, and Claire Posey during a nonconference match on Saturday in Casstown. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the first half but lost 4-3. The Vikings won after driving down field in the final seconds and earning a goal kick. The goal went off Botkins’ goalkeeper into the net. Camdyn Paul, who is pictured below trying to steal the ball from Miami East’s Maddy Latimer, scored two goals for the Trojans. The squad’s other goal was an own goal by the Vikings. Botkins freshman goalkeeper Delaney Manger had 11 saves for the Trojans.

Botkins’ Delana Pitts runs ahead of Miami East’s Maryn Gross, left, and Claire Posey during a nonconference match on Saturday in Casstown. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the first half but lost 4-3. The Vikings won after driving down field in the final seconds and earning a goal kick. The goal went off Botkins’ goalkeeper into the net. Camdyn Paul, who is pictured below trying to steal the ball from Miami East’s Maddy Latimer, scored two goals for the Trojans. The squad’s other goal was an own goal by the Vikings. Botkins freshman goalkeeper Delaney Manger had 11 saves for the Trojans.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN082322BotkinsGSoccer.jpg Botkins’ Delana Pitts runs ahead of Miami East’s Maryn Gross, left, and Claire Posey during a nonconference match on Saturday in Casstown. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the first half but lost 4-3. The Vikings won after driving down field in the final seconds and earning a goal kick. The goal went off Botkins’ goalkeeper into the net. Camdyn Paul, who is pictured below trying to steal the ball from Miami East’s Maddy Latimer, scored two goals for the Trojans. The squad’s other goal was an own goal by the Vikings. Botkins freshman goalkeeper Delaney Manger had 11 saves for the Trojans. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

v9 b9 Botkins’ Camdyn Paul, right, looks to steal the ball from Miami East’s Maddy Latimer at Miami East on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_4941.jpg v9 b9 Botkins’ Camdyn Paul, right, looks to steal the ball from Miami East’s Maddy Latimer at Miami East on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins’ Aubree Topp works to keep the ball in bounds while playing Miami East at Miami East on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_5083.jpg Botkins’ Aubree Topp works to keep the ball in bounds while playing Miami East at Miami East on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

b5 v8 Botkins’ Reagan McPheron stays a step ahead of Miami East’s Kennedee Elifritz at Miami East on Saturday.