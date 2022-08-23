Photos: Botkins girls soccer falls 4-3 to Miami East

Botkins’ Delana Pitts runs ahead of Miami East’s Maryn Gross, left, and Claire Posey during a nonconference match on Saturday in Casstown. The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the first half but lost 4-3. The Vikings won after driving down field in the final seconds and earning a goal kick. The goal went off Botkins’ goalkeeper into the net. Camdyn Paul, who is pictured below trying to steal the ball from Miami East’s Maddy Latimer, scored two goals for the Trojans. The squad’s other goal was an own goal by the Vikings. Botkins freshman goalkeeper Delaney Manger had 11 saves for the Trojans.
Botkins' Camdyn Paul, right, looks to steal the ball from Miami East's Maddy Latimer at Miami East on Saturday.
Botkins’ Aubree Topp works to keep the ball in bounds while playing Miami East at Miami East on Saturday.
Botkins' Reagan McPheron stays a step ahead of Miami East's Kennedee Elifritz at Miami East on Saturday.