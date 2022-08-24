Cross country: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st at Shelby County Preview

SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squads finished first in the Shelby County Preview on Tuesday at Sidney High School while Jackson Center and Anna each had athletes finish first individually.

Jackson Center senior Kellen Reichert finished first individually in the boys race in 16:32, about 50 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Anna junior Paige Steinke finished first in the girls race in 18:18, over a minute ahead of the second-place finisher.

Botkins’ boys squad finished first with 37 points and ran away from the nine schools that competed. The Trojans had four finishers in the top seven. Russia finished second with 71 points, edging out third-place Sidney by three points.

Fort Loramie finished fourth, Anna finished fifth, Houston finished sixth, Jackson Center finished seventh and Lehman Catholic finished eighth. Fairlawn had two runners compete individually.

Keaton Schnippel led Botkins by finishing second in 17:20. Parker Schnippel was fourth in 17:42, Carson Brown was fifth in 17:46, Collin Doseck was seventh in 17:58 and Carter Pleiman was 19th in 19:06.

Russia’s Brayden Monnin was the squad’s fastest runner. He finished ninth in 18:07. Jayden Gaerke finished 11th in 18:26, Jacob Schmitmeyer finished 13th in 18:29, Caleb Unverferth finished 14th in 18:38 and Landon Pleiman finished 24th in 19:33.

Braxton Brewer led Sidney by finishing eighth in 18:06. Simon Blackford was 10th in 18:22, Nick Dietz was 12th in 18:28, Gavin Musser was 17th in 18:55 and Andrew Bonifas was 27th in 19:38.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas led the squad by finishing third in 17:40. Frank Rethman was sixth in 17:49, Isaac Holthaus was 23rd in 19:29, Landen Drees was 28th in 19:44 and Jared Baker was 47th in 20:56.

John Young led Anna by finishing 15th in 18:43. Noah Deeren was 18th in 19:03, Kyle Edelmann was 20th in 19:06, Ethan Blindauer was 30th in 19:48 and Weslee Fogt was 37th in 20:17.

Ethan Davis led Houston by finishing 16th in 18:53. Wes Vondenhuevel was 21st in 19:10, Dylan Shaffer was 29th in 19:45, Rusty Vondenhuevel was 34th in 19:58 and Lucas Lagenkamp was 50th in 21:11.

Aside from Reichert, Ian Stengel finished 39th for the Tigers in 20:26. Carter Klopfenstein was 43rd in 20:49, Owen Willoby was 59th in 21:59 and Noah Rains was 74th in 24:52.

Hezekiah Bezy led Lehman by finishing 45th in 20:55. Logan Linson was 48th in 21:05, Calvin Linson was 64th in 22:24, Adam Flood was 72nd in 24:06 and Chris Galbreath was 75th in 24:53.

Fairlawn’s C.J. Lessing finished 31st in 19:50.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished first with 35 points, edging out second-place Botkins by three points. Russia finished third, Anna finished fourth, Fairlawn finished fifth and Houston finished sixth. Sidney, Lehman and Jackson Center had athletes compete individually.

Camilee Borchers finished first for Fort Loramie in 20:40. Lauren Moore was fifth in 21:22, Ava Turner was seventh in 21:53, Colleen Borchers was eighth in 21:59 and Harley Eilerman was 11th in 22:22.

Alaina Mann led Botkins by finishing second in 19:21. Brittany Arnold was third in 20:06, Grace Gutman was ninth in 22:10, Belle Bucio was 10th in 22:13 and Alaina Jutte was 15th in 22:49.

Annabelle Armstrong led Russia by finishing sixth in 21:31. Jaela Shappie was 14th in 22:37, Mackenzie Rose was 16th in 22:54, Faith York was 23rd in 24:18 and Sayer Magoto was 24th in 24:20.

Aside from Steinke, Serenity Williamson finished 13th for Anna in 22:33. Grace Bensman was 22nd in 23:48, Rachel Harshbarger was 34th in 25:42 and Ava Bertke was 57th in 31:29.

Julianna Clayton led Fairlawn by finishing 17th in 22:59. Jocelyn McDonald was 26th in 24:32, Alli Orsborne was 42nd in 27:01, Riley Longmire was 44th in 27:37 and Martha Chrisman was 46th in 28:34.

Mekayla Pleiman led Houston by finishing 27th in 24:35. Alicia Crawford was 30th in 24:53, Emilee Earl was 45th in 28:15, Katelynn Rockwood was 49th in 29:42 and Kamdyn Schaffnter was 55th in 30:59.

Sidney was one runner short of a full team on Tuesday. Emily Fleming led the squad by finishing 12th in 22:23. Kara Kellner was 20th in 23:41, Olivia Murphy was 35th in 25:51 and Sophia Thompson was 56th in 31:21.

Lehman’s Noelle Reineke finished 53rd in 30:21. Jackson Center’s Allee Wentz finished 60th in 33:42.

