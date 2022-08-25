SCORES to air Sidney, Lehman games this weekend

ScoresBroadcast.com will stream an online doubleheader this weekend as both Sidney high schools are featured during the play-by-play offered by the free Internet service.

On Friday at 6:25 p.m., Sidney (0-1), under 12th-year head coach Adam Doenges, hosts Tippecanoe (1-0), guided by fourth-year head man Matt Burgbacher. Conversations with both coaches can be heard in the pregame segment.

Both Sidney and Tippecanoe were playoff teams in 2021. Tippecanoe lost to Bellbrook last August and again in the postseason. The Red Devils upended Bellbrook last week, 14-10. Tippecanoe has won the only head-to-head Miami Valley League contest between it and Sidney. The Yellow Jackets edged Tipp back in 2018.

On Saturday at 6:25, Lehman Catholic (1-0) and first-year mentor Chris Kash tangle with New Bremen (1-0) and eighth-year head coach Chris Schmidt. Both coaches provide online pregame insight before the kickoff.

The Cardinals were Division VII state champs in 2020 and routed Lehman last season. New Bremen blanked Lima Bath, 28-0, a week ago.

Kash, who has football coaching experience at various programs including Wayne, Tri-County North, Broovkille and Bethel, takes over for 16-year head coach Dick Roll, who retired. Roll led the Cavaliers to eleven playoffs and two state final four appearances.

Both ScoresBroadcast games this weekend are set for Sidney Memorial Stadium, 30 and 0 Field.

Tom Stein, interim president of Lehman Catholic, will be a guest at halftime of Saturday’s tilt. An interview with Sidney Superintendent Bob Humble will be inserted into the half of Friday’s broadcast.

Lehman downed Lima Perry on the road last week, 26-6. Sidney was defeated by a loaded Bellefontaine club, 43-13.

Next Friday, St. Henry at Anna is the Game of the Week on ScoresBroadcast. The online stream begins at 6:25.

SCORES stands for the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. It serves as the radio on your phone for high school sports.

Numerous business and industry support the broadcasts. Coverage is archived for listening enjoyment at any time.

WMVR, 105.5 FM, plans to resume simulcasts next Friday night.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Scores-Broadcast-1-1-1.jpg