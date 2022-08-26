Photos: Anna boys golf edges Fairlawn

Anna’s Landon Cobb putts during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Cobb hit a 39 and was the match medalist. Anna beat Fairlawn 183-189. Aside from Cobb, Seth Hegemier shot a 43, Ethan Maurer shot a 48 and Josiah Richards shot a 53. In the below image, Fairlawn’s Seth Jones chips in Thursday’s match. Jones led the Jets with a 42. Ethan Jones shot 47, Maddox Abke shot 49 and Aaron Maddy shot 51.

Anna's Landon Cobb putts during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Cobb hit a 39 and was the match medalist. Anna beat Fairlawn 183-189. Aside from Cobb, Seth Hegemier shot a 43, Ethan Maurer shot a 48 and Josiah Richards shot a 53. In the below image, Fairlawn's Seth Jones chips in Thursday's match. Jones led the Jets with a 42. Ethan Jones shot 47, Maddox Abke shot 49 and Aaron Maddy shot 51. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fairlawn’s Seth Jones competes at the Shelby Oaks golf course on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Fairlawn's Seth Jones competes at the Shelby Oaks golf course on Thursday, Aug. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna’s Josiah Richards tees off at Shelby Oaks golf course on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Anna's Josiah Richards tees off at Shelby Oaks golf course on Thursday, Aug. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

