Football roundup: Fort Loramie loses early lead, can’t come back

VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie couldn’t hold onto an early lead and lost 26-21 to Versailles at Hole Field on Friday.

Caleb Maurer threw a 22-yard TD pass to Ethan Keiser with 8:35 left in the first quarter to give the squad a 7-0 lead, then Will Holland scored on a 1-yard TD run with 9:25 left in the second to boost the lead to 14-0.

But Versailles senior quarterback Connor Stonebraker threw a 37-yard TD pass to Michael Osborne with 2:02 left in the second to cut the lead to 14-7, then Stonebraker intercepted a Maurer pass and returned it 35 yards for a TD with 1:15 left to tie it 14-14 at halftime.

Stonebraker then threw a 28-yard TD pass to Osborne with 6:35 left in the third and followed with a 31-yard TD pass to Osborne with 1:30 left to give the Tigers a 26-14 lead. The squad missed extra point attempts after both TDs.

Maurer threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Keiser with 11:51 left in the fourth to cut the gap to 26-21. Versailles then went three-and-out and punted to Fort Loramie’s 19-yard line. Fort Loramie drove to Versailles’ 19, but Maurer had a pass intercepted by Osborne.

Fort Loramie’s Thomas Hoying intercepted a pass at Fort Loramie’s 44 with 5:20 left, and the Redskins drove to the red zone but turned the ball over on downs with under two minutes left.

Maurer completed 23-of-40 passes for 319 yards with two TDs and three interceptions. Isaac Raterman caught six passes for 107 yards, Keiser caught five passes for 93 yards and Logan Eilerman caught 10 passes for 91 yards. Holland led the squad with 36 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Christian McGee led Fort Loramie with 6.5 tackles.

Stonebraker completed 12-of-16 passes for 219 yards with three TDs and one interception. Osborne caught seven passes for 151 yards. Joel Gehret led the squad with 66 rushing yards on 15 carries. Payton Platfoot led the team with eight tackles.

The Redskins (1-1) are scheduled to travel to Spencerville this Friday. Versailles (2-0) is scheduled to begin Midwest Athletic Conference play by hosting Delphos St. John’s.

Brookville 46, Anna 14

The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Blue Devils and lost a nonconference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Tim Davis scored on a 25-yard TD run in the second quarter to give Brookville a 7-0 lead. Alex Shappie threw a 35-yard TD pass to Colin Elliott to tie it 7-7, but Davis scored on a 15-yard TD run before halftime to give the Blue Devils a 14-7 lead.

Kory Davis scored on a 20-yard TD pass from Keegan Mehr in the third quarter to put Brookville ahead 20-7 after a missed extra-point attempt. Shappie threw a 9-yard TD pass to Justin Richards to bring Anna within 20-14, but the Blue Devils scored four TDs by the end of the game to run away.

Davis scored on a 60-yard TD Run late in the third quarter to boost the lead to 26-14, then Kory Davis hauled a 36-yard TD pass early in the fourth to push the gap to 32-14. Eli Shockley scored on a 3-yard TD run to increase the lead to 39-14, and Kory Davis returned an interception 97 yards before the end of the game to push the final gap to 32 points and start a running clock.

Shappie completed 26-of-57 passes for 295 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Richards caught seven passes for 101 yards while Noah Aufderhaar caught nine passes for 71 yards.

Brookville had 406 yards of offense while Anna had 333. Tim Davis led the Blue Devils with 198 rushing yards on 14 carries with three TDs.

Zach Osborn intercepted one pass for the Rockets.

Anna (1-1) is scheduled to open MAC play on Friday by hosting St. Henry.

New Bremen 41, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cardinals scored all their points in the first half to run away to a nonconference win on Saturday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

An article on the game is available online on SidneyDailyNews.com and will be published in Wednesday’s print edition.

Minster 27, St. Paris Graham 13

The Wildcats rallied and won a nonconference game on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Falcons scored the first two TDs, the second of which came with 2:53 left to give them a 13-0 lead after a missed extra point.

Brogan Stephey threw a 26-yard TD pass to Chase Couse with 48 seconds left to cut the gap to 13-7 before halftime.

Minster railed in the final minutes.

Will Frimel scored on a 1-yard TD run with 4:49 left in the fourth to tie it 13-13 after a missed extra point.

Devan Wuebker intercepted a pass at Minster’s 38 two plays later, and the squad drove and scored when James Niemeyer hauled in a 24-yard TD pass from Stephey with 2:05 left. Stephey made the extra point to push the lead to 20-13.

The Falcons turned the ball over on downs, and Stephey scored on a 30-yard TD run with 59 seconds left to push the final gap to 14 points.

Minster had 357 yards of offense while Graham had 295.

Stephey completed 15-of-23 passes for 197 yards with two TDs and one interception. He ran for 105 yards and one TD on 25 carries. Niemeyer caught seven passes for 85 yards.

Aside from Niemeyer, Devan Wuebker and Noah Schwieterman also intercepted one pass apiece.

Minster (1-1) is scheduled to open MAC play by traveling to Marion Local this Friday.

Springfield Northeastern 38, Riverside 0

The Pirates couldn’t keep up in a nonconference game on Friday in Springfield.

Northeastern scored one TD in each the first and second quarters to take a 14-0 halftime lead, then scored two TDs in each the third and fourth quarters to run away.

Northeastern had 465 yards of offense while the Pirates had 165.

Myles Platfoot completed 5-of-20 passes for 89 yards with one interception. Warren Shockey ran for 71 yards on 23 carries. Nate Copas led the squad with 5.5 tackles.

Riverside (0-2) is scheduled to host neighboring rival Indian Lake for a nonconference game this Friday.

