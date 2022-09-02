Photos: Big 2nd half lifts Lehman Catholic girls soccer over Newton

In the top photo, Lehman Catholic junior defender Tanner Black, left, celebrates after scoring a goal with Lehman’s Mara O’Leary late in the first half of a nonconference match against Newton on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. The Indians answered both of Lehman’s first half goals and battled to a 2-2 halftime lead, but the Cavaliers rallied in the second half and earned a 6-3 win. Eva Dexter, who is in the below image dribbling as Newton’s Kinzie Peters trails, led the Cavaliers with three goals. Black, Tori Lachey and Ella Black each scored one goal. The Cavaliers improved to 3-1 with the win.

In the top photo, Lehman Catholic junior defender Tanner Black, left, celebrates with Lehman’s Mara O’Leary after scoring a goal late in the first half of a nonconference match against Newton on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. The Indians answered both of Lehman’s first half goals and battled to a 2-2 halftime lead, but the Cavaliers rallied in the second half and earned a 6-3 win. Eva Dexter, who is in the below image dribbling as Newton’s Kinzie Peters trails, led the Cavaliers with three goals. Black, Tori Lachey and Ella Black each scored one goal. The Cavaliers improved to 3-1 with the win.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_3516-Edit.jpg In the top photo, Lehman Catholic junior defender Tanner Black, left, celebrates with Lehman’s Mara O’Leary after scoring a goal late in the first half of a nonconference match against Newton on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill. The Indians answered both of Lehman’s first half goals and battled to a 2-2 halftime lead, but the Cavaliers rallied in the second half and earned a 6-3 win. Eva Dexter, who is in the below image dribbling as Newton’s Kinzie Peters trails, led the Cavaliers with three goals. Black, Tori Lachey and Ella Black each scored one goal. The Cavaliers improved to 3-1 with the win. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic Eva Dexter dribbles as Newton’s Kinzie Peters trails during a nonconference match on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Dexter scored three goals.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_1718-Edit.jpg Lehman Catholic Eva Dexter dribbles as Newton’s Kinzie Peters trails during a nonconference match on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Dexter scored three goals. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic senior forward Ella Black pressures Newton’s Reese Hess during a nonconference match on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Black scored one goal.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_1592-Edit.jpg Lehman Catholic senior forward Ella Black pressures Newton’s Reese Hess during a nonconference match on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Black scored one goal. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter chases after a ball during a nonconference game against Newton on Thursday in Pleasant Hill.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_3477-2.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter chases after a ball during a nonconference game against Newton on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic junior forward Mara O’Leary, right, dribbles with pressure from Newton’s Ava Velkoff during a nonconference match on Thursday in Pleasant Hill.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_1541-Edit.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Mara O’Leary, right, dribbles with pressure from Newton’s Ava Velkoff during a nonconference match on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter fights for the ball with Newton’s Kinzie Peters during a nonconference match on Tuedsay in Pleasant Hill.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_3429-Edit.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter fights for the ball with Newton’s Kinzie Peters during a nonconference match on Tuedsay in Pleasant Hill. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic junior defender Tanner Black dribbles during a nonconference game against Newton on Thursday in Pleasant Hill.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_3438-Edit.jpg Lehman Catholic junior defender Tanner Black dribbles during a nonconference game against Newton on Thursday in Pleasant Hill. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic senior forward Ella Black and Newton’s Brilie Hines chase after the ball during a nonconference match on Thursday in Pleasant Hill.