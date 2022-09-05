Football roundup: Anna pulls away from St. Henry in 2nd half

ANNA — Anna pulled away in the second half to beat St. Henry 26-7 in a Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday at Booster Field.

The Redskins took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run, but Alex Shappie threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Landynn Fogt in the second quarter to tie it 7-7 before halftime.

The Rockets ran away in the second half. Shappie scored on a 1-yard run and Fogt scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter to boost the lead to 19-7 after missed extra points, then Shappie scored on a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter and kicked the extra point to boost the final gap to 19 points.

Shappie completed 24-of-35 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and ran for 42 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Fogt ran for 42 yards and one TD on 13 carries. Trey Heitkamp caught five passes for 62 yards, Colin Elliott caught three passes for 42 yards and Justin Richards caught nine passes for 42 yards.

Heitkamp and Hayden Huelskamp each recovered one fumble. Nolan Fox led the squad with seven tackles.

Anna had 290 yards of offense while St. Henry had 164.

The Rockets (2-1, 1-0 MAC) are scheduled to travel to Coldwater (3-0, 1-0) this Friday.

Fort Loramie 35, Spencerville 7

The Redskins scored all their points in the first half and cruised to a big win on Friday in Spencerville.

Caleb Maurer threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Logan Eilerman in the first quarter and Will Holland scored on a 1-yard TD run to give the Redskins a 14-0 lead.

Holland scored on a 1-yard with 7:40 left in the second to boost the gap to 21-0, then the Redskins scored two TDs in the final four minutes of the first half. Maurer threw a 37-yard TD pass to Eilerman to push the lead to 28-0 and threw a 17-yard TD pass to Isaac Raterman to increase the gap to 35 points.

Fort Loramie had 430 yards of offense while Spencerville had 138.

Maurer completed 14-of-24 passes for 286 yards with three TDs and ran for a team-high 49 yards on six carries. Logan Eilerman caught seven passes for 169 yards and two TDs. Holland caught one pass for 55 yards and finished with 39 rushing yards on 14 carries, two of which were TD runs.

Fort Loramie (2-1) is scheduled to host Newark Catholic (1-0) this Friday.

Waynesfield-Goshen 26, Lehman Catholic 7

The Cavaliers lost to former Northwest Central Conference rival Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday in Waynesfield.

Donovan O’Leary scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Lehman a 7-0 lead, but Waynesfield Goshen scored an 11-yard TD run by quarterback Drew Breitigam in the second quarter to tie it 7-7 at halftime.

The Tigers scored on a 27-yard TD pass from Breitigam to Dalton Jordan in the third quarter to take a 14-7 lead. The squad pulled away with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Breitigam to Carson Barnes and a 3-yard run by Aiden Biederman in the fourth quarter.

Waynesfield-Goshen had 258 yards of offense while Lehman had 97.

O’Leary completed 5-of-18 passes for 44 yards with one interception. He ran for a team-high 22 yards on seven carries and one TD.

Nathan Sollmann intercepted one pass. AJ Newson led the squad with 12 tackles.

Lehman (1-2) is scheduled to open Three Rivers Conference play by traveling to Milton-Union (3-0) this Friday.

Riverside 24, Indian Lake 0

The Pirates beat neighboring rival Indian Lake in a nonconference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff.

Warren Shockey scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first half for the Pirates, then Isaac Bender kicked a 27-yard field goal to give the squad a 10-point lead.

Myles Platfoot then scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Shockey scored on a 9-yard TD run in the fourth to boost the final gap to 24 points.

Platfoot completed 3-of-8 passes for 37 yards and ran for 85 yards and one TD. Shockey ran for 227 yards and two TDs on 34 carries.

Tyler Knight intercepted one pass. Skyler Hudson led the squad with nine tackles.

Riverside (1-2) is scheduled to open TRC play this Friday by traveling to Tipp City Bethel (0-3).

Marion Local 34, Minster 0

The Wildcats couldn’t keep up with Marion Local in their MAC opener on Friday in Maria Stein.

Darren Meier scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Flyers a 7-0. The squad then pulled away in the second quarter.

Tate Hess threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Otte with 5:34 left to boost the lead to 14-0, then Otte ran for a 36-yard TD run and caught a 35-yard TD pass from Hess before the end of the half.

Hess threw a 48-yard TD pass to Drew Lause with 8:27 left in the third to increase the lead over 30 points and start a running clock.

Marion Local had 393 yards of offense while Minster had 163.

Brogan Stephey completed 9-of-23 passes for 150 yards. Justin Bergman led the squad with 20 rushing yards on 10 carries. James Niemeyer caught two passes for 60 yards while Chase Couse caught two passes for 58 yards.

Adam Rindler led the squad with five tackles.

Minster (1-2, 0-1 MAC) is scheduled to host Fort Recovery (1-2, 0-1) in a MAC game this Friday.

New Bremen 34, Parkway 7

The Cardinals had no problems in their MAC opener on Friday in Rockford.

David Homan returned a punt 75 yards with 8:42 left in the first quarter to give New Bremen a 7-0 lead, then Aaron Thieman returned an interception for a touchdown with 5:26 left to boost the lead to 14 points.

Homan scored on a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 3-yard TD run in the third quarter. Thieman scored on a 9-yard TD run with 4:48 left in the third to push the gap to 34-0 after a missed extra point.

The Panthers scored on a short TD run early in the fourth quarter; it was the first time an opponent has scored on New Bremen this season.

The Cardinals had 287 yards of offense while Parkway had 194.

Homan completed 5-of-7 passes for 66 yards and ran for 71 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.

New Bremen (3-0, 1-0) is scheduled to host Versailles (3-0, 1-0) this Friday.

Versailles 31, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Tigers won their MAC opener on Friday at Hole Field.

James Schmitmeyer scored on a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter to give Versailles a 7-0 lead. Joel Gehret kicked a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter to push the lead to 10-0.

Versailles ran away in the fourth quarter. Gehret scored on a 66-yard TD run, Schmitmeyer scored on a 7-yard TD run and Ross Francis scored on a 5-yard run.

Versailles had 417 yards of offense while the Blue Jays had 80.

Connor Stonebraker completed 9-of-16 passes for 77 yards. Gehret ran for 167 yards and one TD on 20 carries.

Versailles (3-0, 1-0) is scheduled to travel to New Bremen (3-0, 1-0) for a MAC game this Friday.

Anna's Justin Richards runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against St. Henry on Friday at Booster Field. Richards caught nine passes for 42 yards. Anna's Alex Shappie runs during a 37-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a Midwest Athletic Conference game against St. Henry on Friday at Booster Field. Shappie completed 24-of-35 passes for 186 yards with one TD and ran for 40 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

Fort Loramie has no problem with Spencerville

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 49, Greenville 48, 2OT Anna 26, St. Henry 7 Fort Loramie 35, Spencerville 7 Waynesfield-Goshen 26, Lehman Catholic 7 Riverside 24, Indian Lake 0 Marion Local 34, Minster 0 New Bremen 34, Parkway 7 Versailles 31, Delphos St. John’s 0

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

