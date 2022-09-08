Photos: Sidney girls soccer beats Stebbins 10-0

Sidney’s Ally Blatter dribbles with pressure from Stebbins’ Dominique Tolbert during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets won their second consecutive game by a 10-0 score and earned their fifth consecutive win overall. In the below photo, Sidney’s Katie McKinney and Stebbins’ Jadin Tolbert fight for the ball. McKinney scored two goals and had two assists. Larkyn Vordemark scored three goals and had one assist. Olivia Barga scored one goal. Sidney is scheduled to play next on Monday by hosting Miamisburg.

Sidney’s Ally Blatter dribbles with pressure from Stebbins’ Dominique Tolbert during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets won their second consecutive game by a 10-0 score and earned their fifth consecutive win overall. In the below photo, Sidney’s Katie McKinney and Stebbins’ Jadin Tolbert fight for the ball. McKinney scored two goals and had two assists. Larkyn Vordemark scored three goals and had one assist. Olivia Barga scored one goal. Sidney is scheduled to play next on Monday by hosting Miamisburg.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_SDN091122SidGSoc.jpg Sidney’s Ally Blatter dribbles with pressure from Stebbins’ Dominique Tolbert during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets won their second consecutive game by a 10-0 score and earned their fifth consecutive win overall. In the below photo, Sidney’s Katie McKinney and Stebbins’ Jadin Tolbert fight for the ball. McKinney scored two goals and had two assists. Larkyn Vordemark scored three goals and had one assist. Olivia Barga scored one goal. Sidney is scheduled to play next on Monday by hosting Miamisburg. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Hayden McVety passes under pressure while playing Stebbins at Sidney on Wednesday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_9653.jpg Sidney’s Hayden McVety passes under pressure while playing Stebbins at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Riley Randolph manuevers past Stebbins’ Yulduz Khaydarova at Sidney on Wednesday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_9560.jpg Sidney’s Riley Randolph manuevers past Stebbins’ Yulduz Khaydarova at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Mariah Johnson passes the ball followed by Stebbins’ Kayle Taylor at Sidney on Wednesday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_9728.jpg Sidney’s Mariah Johnson passes the ball followed by Stebbins’ Kayle Taylor at Sidney on Wednesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Katie McKinney is kicked by Stebbins’ Jadin Tolbert at Sidney on Wednesday.