Photos: Russia boys golf beats Fort Loramie

Russia’s Ross Fiessinger tees off during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Fort Loramie on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster. The Raiders won 161-167. Russia improved to 6-0 in SCAL play with the victory while Fort Loramie fell to 5-1. Felix Francis led Russia with a 37 while Fiessinger and Xavier Phlipot each shot 41 and Dom Francis shot 42. In the below photo, Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas chips during Thursday’s match. Ballas shot 39 while Noah Mannier shot 42 and Beau Schafer and Jack Cotner each shot 43.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas chips at the Arrowhead Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Fort Loramie’s Austin Pleiman chips at the Arrowhead Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Russia’s Jude Counts putts at the Arrowhead Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 8.