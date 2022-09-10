Football roundup: Fort Loramie can’t keep up with Newark Catholic

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie couldn’t keep up with Newark Catholic on Friday and lost 27-9 at Redskin Stadium.

The Green Wave drove down on the opening drive and scored when Miller Hutchison threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hackett.

The Redskins drove into the red zone on their first drive but turned it over on downs at the 2. Hutchison threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Lagenbrunner with 9:29 left to give Newark Catholic a 13-0 lead after a missed extra point.

Huthison threw a 4-yard TD pass to Owen Helms with 4:55 left to boost the lead to 20-0 at halftime.

Hackett returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown with 3:14 left in the third to increase the lead to 27-0.

Newark Catholic sent a snap out of the back of the end for a touchdown in the fourth, and Fort Loramie scored on the ensuing drive on a 2-yard touchdown run by Will Holland to cut the final gap to 18 points.

Fort Loramie senior quarterback Caleb Maurer completed 21-of-34 passes for 211 yards with three interceptions.

Isaac Raterman caught seven passes for 71 yards while Logan Eilerman caught two passes for 70 yards. Holland ran for 57 yards and one TD on 19 carries.

The Green Wave had 270 yards of offense while Fort Loramie had 299. Hackett finished with 143 rushing yards and 214 all-purpose yards.

The Redskins (2-2) are scheduled to travel to Welcome Stadium to face Dayton Dunbar (0-4) next Friday.

Coldwater 43, Anna 14

The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Cavaliers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Coldwater.

Marcel Blasingame threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Braylen Harlamert with 5:11 left in the first quarter to give Covington a 7-0 lead. Blasingame scored on a 40-yard TD run with 38 seconds left, and Luke Sudhoff scored on a two-point conversion try to boost the lead to 15-0.

The Rockets fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Coldwater recovered and scored on the next play when Harlamert ran in from 22 yards out.

The Rockets drove and scored on a 1-yard TD run by Alex Shappie with 7:48 left in the second to cut the gap to 22-7, but Blasingame scored on a 72-yard run 26 seconds later to push the lead to 29-7.

Blasingame threw TD passes of 25 yards and nine yards to AJ Harlamert before halftime to boost the lead to 43-7.

Zach Osborn scored on a 1-yard run with 11:48 left in the fourth to cut the gap to 29 points and stop a running clock.

Coldwater had 396 yards of offense while Anna had 240. The Rockets were 2 for 11 on third down conversion tries and 2 for 3 on fourth down tries.

Shappie completed 8-of-23 passes for 153 yards with one interception. Osborn finished with 74 rushing yards and one TD on 13 carries.

Blasingame completed 10-of-15 passes for 127 yards with three TDs and ran for 139 yards and two TDs on seven carries.

Anna (2-2, 1-1 MAC) is scheduled to host Minster (2-2, 1-1) next Friday.

Milton-Union 42, Lehman Catholic 7

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in West Milton.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Lehman (1-3, 0-1 TRC) is scheduled to host Miami East (0-3) next Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Riverside 34, Tipp City Bethel 7

The Pirates won a TRC game on Friday at Bethel.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Riverside (2-2, 1-0) is scheduled to travel to Dayton Northridge (3-0) next Friday.

New Bremen 14, Versailles 7

The Cardinals won a big MAC game on Friday.

New Bremen scored on its first drive of the night. Hunter Schaefer scored on a 12-yard TD run with 5:55 left in the first and kicked the extra point to give the squad a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers evened the score when Michael Osborne scored on a 1-yard TD run with 4:23 left in the second.

But New Bremen scored on the first drive of the second half. David Homan capped the 60-yard drive off wit ha 2-yard TD run with 5:54 left in the third to give the Cardinals a 14-7 lead.

Versailles turned it over on downs at New Bremen’s 39 early in the fourth. The Cardinals got one first down on the next drive but were forced to punt.

The Tigers started their next drive at their own 15 and drove to New Bremen’s 20 but turned it over on downs with 2:41 left.

New Bremen went three-and-out and punted with 1:01 left, but Hayden Zeller intercepted a pass from Osborne with 35 seconds left to seal the result.

The Cardinals had 238 yards of offense while Versailles had 256.

Homan completed 8-of-12 passes for 64 yards and ran for 89 yards and one TD on 24 carries. Schaefer ran for 77 yards and one TD on 12 carries.

Dylan Baumbauer led New Bremen with eight tackles.

Osborn ran for 74 yards and one TD on 12 carries and completed 3-of-12 passes for 31 yards with one interception. Connor Stonebraker completed 5-of-12 passes for 72 yards. Payton Platfoot caught three passes for 53 yards.

Brayden Henry led Versailles with 6.5 tackles.

New Bremen (4-0, 2-0 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Marion Local (4-0, 2-0) next Friday. Versailles (3-1, 1-1) is scheduled to travel to Parkway (2-2, 1-1).

Minster 41, Fort Recovery 21

The Wildcats won a MAC game on Friday at Memorial Field.

Brogan Stephey scored on a 4-yard TD run with 10:28 left in the first, then Connor Schmiesing scored on a 1-yard run with 1:32 left to boost the lead to 14-0.

Cale Rammel scored on a 5-yard TD run for the Indians early in the second quarter to close the gap to 14-7, but Stephey scored on a 13-yard run before halftime to push the gap back to 14 points.

Rammel scored on a 1-yard run with 7:32 left in the third to close the gap to 21-14, but Chase Couse returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to give Minster a 28-14 lead.

Stephey scored on a 3-yard TD run with 11:06 left in the fourth to push the lead to 34-14 after a missed extra point. Fort Recovery’s Troy Homan scored on a 1-yard run with 5:12 left to cut the gap to 34-21, but Stephey scored on a 48-yard TD run with 4:17 left to seal the win.

Stephey ran for 179 yards and four TDs on 20 carries and completed 6-of-12 passes for 59 yards. James Niemeyer completed 2-of-2 passes for 58 yards. Devan Wuebker caught three passes for 72 yards.

Kaleb Sharp led Minster with 5.5 tackles, one of which was for a loss. Niemeyer intercepted one pass and Charlie Schmiesing recovered one fumble.

The Wildcats had 356 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 352. Rammel completed 13-of-23 passes for 225 yards with one interception.

Minster (2-2, 1-1) is scheduled to travel to Anna next Friday.

Anna, Lehman Catholic suffer lopsided losses

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 12, Vandalia-Butler 6 Newark Catholic 27, Fort Loramie 9 Coldwater 43, Anna 14 Milton-Union 42, Lehman Catholic 7 Riverside 34, Tipp City Bethel 7 New Bremen 14, Versailles 7 Minster 41, Fort Recovery 21

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

