Photos: Anna girls soccer falls 2-0 to Elida

Anna’s Iris Canan dribbles ahead of Elida’s Payton Kuhn during a nonconference soccer match on Saturday in Anna. The Rockets lost 2-0 and dropped to 3-3 overall. They’re scheduled to host Spencerville in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday. In the below photo, Anna’s Morgan Paulus dribbles in front of Elida’s Emily Long.

Anna’s Iris Canan dribbles ahead of Elida’s Payton Kuhn during a nonconference soccer match on Saturday in Anna. The Rockets lost 2-0 and dropped to 3-3 overall. They’re scheduled to host Spencerville in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday. In the below photo, Anna’s Morgan Paulus dribbles in front of Elida’s Emily Long.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_SDN091322AnnaGSoc.jpg Anna’s Iris Canan dribbles ahead of Elida’s Payton Kuhn during a nonconference soccer match on Saturday in Anna. The Rockets lost 2-0 and dropped to 3-3 overall. They’re scheduled to host Spencerville in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday. In the below photo, Anna’s Morgan Paulus dribbles in front of Elida’s Emily Long. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna’s Morgan Paulus dribbles in front of Elida’s Emily Long at Anna on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_1023.jpg Anna’s Morgan Paulus dribbles in front of Elida’s Emily Long at Anna on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna’s Iris Canan waits for the ball to come down as Elida’s Payton Kuhn approaches at Anna on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0873.jpg Anna’s Iris Canan waits for the ball to come down as Elida’s Payton Kuhn approaches at Anna on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna’s Courtney Dulaney braces before colliding with Elida’s Analei Jackson as they chase the ball at Anna on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0931.jpg Anna’s Courtney Dulaney braces before colliding with Elida’s Analei Jackson as they chase the ball at Anna on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna’s Kaelin Stewart dribbles away from Elida’s Katie Munson at Anna on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_0984.jpg Anna’s Kaelin Stewart dribbles away from Elida’s Katie Munson at Anna on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna’s Abby Barhorst boots the ball away under pressure from Elida’s Hannah Jones at Anna on Saturday.