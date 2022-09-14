Photo: Sidney boys golf falls to Tippecanoe on Tuesday

Sidney’s Cayden Schmiesing chips during a Miami Valley League match against Tippecanoe on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets fell 156-187. Schmiesing shot a 49. Tycen Money led Sidney with a 45, Carter Wooddell shot 46 and Garrett Guinther shot 47. Sidney is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in MVL play. The squad was tied with Stebbins for first place in the Valley Division heading into a Wednesday match.

