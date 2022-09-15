Boys golf: Russia wins SCAL tournament, title

SIDNEY — Russia’s boys golf squad secured a Shelby County Athletic League title by finishing first in the league’s tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The Raiders finished first with a 330 team score, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie.

Russia senior Ross Fiessinger and sophomore Dom Francis each shot 80. Senior Xavier Phlipot shot 84 while junior Jude Counts and sophomore Vince Borchers each shot 86.

Fort Loramie senior Adam Ballas finished first individually for the second consecutive year and secured SCAL player of the year honors for the fourth straight season with his performance. He shot an 82, three strokes ahead of the second-place finishers.

Fort Loramie senior Austin Pleiman shot an 81 while Noah Mannier shot 90 and Beau Schafer shot 95.

Houston and Anna each finished with a 344 team score. The Wildcats earned a third-place finish on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Jackson Center finished fifth, Botkins finished sixth and Fairlawn finished seventh.

Ethan Lukey, a junior, led Houston with an 80. Tanner Voisard shot 84, Parker Herrick shot 85 and Reagan Steiner shot 95. Gabe Stangel shot a 96.

Seth Hegemier, a junior, shot 78 for Anna. Landon Cobb shot 81, Ethan Maurer shot 91 and Isaac Klinker shot 94. Josiah Richards shot a 99.

Nolan Fark, a senior, led Jackson Center with a 78. Lucas Hartle shot 86 and Reed Platfoot and Blake Noble each shot 91.

Botkins’ Ross Deitz shot a 75. Deitz, a sophomore, finished second individually by winning a playoff hole. JJ Meyer shot 78, Lydia Dietz shot 86 and Elijah Schuller shot 108.

Fairlawn’s Seth Jones shot a 75. Jones, a senior, finished third individually. Joe Bernardi shot 97, Aaron Maddy shot 99 and Maddox Abke shot 109.

Shelby County Athletic League all-star teams

SCAL all-star teams are determined by players’ scores from all league matches.

Ballas finishes as the SCAL’s player of the year. He finished four strokes over par in conference play this year.

Dietz (12 over), Fiessinger (16), Lukey (17), Meyer (21) and Counts (26) earned spots along with Ballas on first team.

Jones (31), Fark (32), Cobb (32), Hegemier (32), Russia’s Felix Francis (33) and Dom Francis (39) earned sports on second team.

Herrick, Phlipot, Pleiman, Schafer, Voisard and Borchers earned honorable mention honors.

Final regular season standings

Standings are calculated based on head-to-head matches during regular season and team’s tournament finishes.

The Raiders went 6-0 in regular-season SCAL matches and finish 12-0 overall by finishing first in the tournament. Fort Loramie finishes second at 10-2, Houston finishes third at 8-4, Anna finishes fourth at 5-7, Botkins finishes fifth at 4-8, Jackson Center finishes sixth at 3-9 and Fairlawn finishes seventh at 0-12.

Fort Loramie senior Adam Ballas lines up a putt during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Ballas finished first individually for the second consecutive year and secured his fourth consecutive SCAL player of the year honor with the performance. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Adam-Ballas-Ft.-Loramie-1.jpg Fort Loramie senior Adam Ballas lines up a putt during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Ballas finished first individually for the second consecutive year and secured his fourth consecutive SCAL player of the year honor with the performance. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger Russia senior Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Fiessinger shot an 80; he earned first team all-SCAL honors for the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Ross-Fiessinger-Russia-copy-1.jpg Russia senior Ross Fiessinger watches after teeing off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Fiessinger shot an 80; he earned first team all-SCAL honors for the season. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger Houston junior Ethan Lukey chips during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Wildcats finished third. Lukey shot an 80; he earned first team all-SCAL honors for the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Ethan-Lukey-Houston-1.jpg Houston junior Ethan Lukey chips during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Wildcats finished third. Lukey shot an 80; he earned first team all-SCAL honors for the season. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger Anna’s Landon Cobb tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Cobb, a senior, shot an 81; he earned second team all-SCAL honors for the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Landon-Cobb-Anna-1.jpg Anna’s Landon Cobb tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Cobb, a senior, shot an 81; he earned second team all-SCAL honors for the season. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark watches after teeing off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Fark, a senior, shot a 78; he earned second team all-SCAL honors for the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Nolan-Fark-Jackson-Center-1.jpg Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark watches after teeing off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Fark, a senior, shot a 78; he earned second team all-SCAL honors for the season. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger Botkins’ Ross Dietz watches after teeing off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Dietz shot a 75 and finished second individually by winning a playoff hole. He earned first team all-SCAL honors for the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Ross-Dietz-Botkins-1.jpg Botkins’ Ross Dietz watches after teeing off during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Dietz shot a 75 and finished second individually by winning a playoff hole. He earned first team all-SCAL honors for the season. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger Fairlawn’s Seth Jones watches after swinging during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Jones shot 75 and finished third individually. He earned second team all-SCAL honors for the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Seth-Jones-Fairlawn2-1.jpg Fairlawn’s Seth Jones watches after swinging during the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Jones shot 75 and finished third individually. He earned second team all-SCAL honors for the season. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger Russia seniors Ross Fiessinger, middle left, and Xavier Phlipot, middle right, hold a first-place trophy and pose with teammates and coach Paul Breimgan following the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first with a 330. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Russia-Raiders-1.jpg Russia seniors Ross Fiessinger, middle left, and Xavier Phlipot, middle right, hold a first-place trophy and pose with teammates and coach Paul Breimgan following the Shelby County Athletic League tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first with a 330. Photo courtesy Craig Fiessinger

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas earns 4th straight SCAL player of the year honors

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.