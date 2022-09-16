Sports Extra with Dave Ross: TV announcers whiff on Bengals extra point

The final play of regulation last Sunday was a simple extra point kick that should have delivered a dramatic Cincinnati Bengals victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Bengals had to use a backup long snapper and the kick was blocked. The announcers quickly, emphatically, and incorrectly blamed the snap, which was actually adequate.

The real problem was that the left wing blocker hinged further to his left to impede a looping rusher who had no chance to get to the ball, thus creating a gap for another defender to take a direct route to block the kick, which he did to force overtime.

Even after numerous replays, the incorrect analysis persisted.

Going both ways

Playing both offense and defense in college football is a rarity but 2018 Sidney grad Devan Rogers may get to do that on Saturday (7pm Fox) when his Toledo Rockets visit Ohio State. A former defensive tackle starter but now farther down the depth chart, Rogers volunteered for offensive center duty when preseason injuries decimated the position.

Devan is now listed as the backup center and did see two-way action in the season opener with Long Island. A Toledo Blade feature story saluted the rarity and the player’s unselfish approach. He appeared at center only in the next game with U-Mass.

Captain Bowser

When Isaiah Bowser dons his Central Florida jersey, the front includes the letter “C” indicating his co-captaincy of a program he joined just over a year ago. Bowser has rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks. This Saturday UCF visits Florida Atlantic on CBSSN at 7:30pm.

Isaiah was a Sidney classmate of Devan. Both have already achieved their Bachelor’s Degrees and are pursuing Master’s. Yellow Jacket coaches are justifiably proud of both. Head coach Adam Doenges always keeps me up to date. Rogers has another year of eligibility remaining while Bowser will be finished with college football, after earlier transferring from Northwestern. Both got an extra season due to COVID.

We are Marshall

I’ve been out of Sidney High for 50 years. Three of my best teachers were all graduates of Marshall University (Huntington WV) which won at Notre Dame last Saturday. Shearl Edler, Ken McCormick, and Marlin Shamblin would all have been quite excited and proud. I was thinking of them and smiling while watching last Saturday’s game.

Stammen returns

Following over two months on the injured list with shoulder issues, Versailles High School product Craig Stammen returned to the major league mound last Sunday to throw freely and well except for one pitch to the first batter he faced which went for a grand slam homer. “I feel great but I’d like to have that one back,” the San Diego veteran reliever admitted to me on Monday.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave Ross was the radio and TV voice of Sidney football for some 30 years.

