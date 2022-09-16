Photos: Sidney girls golf beats Tippecanoe

Sidney’s Tatum Werntz putts during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Tippecanoe on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets won 215-230. Tippecanoe entered the match as the top team in the Miami Valley Division. Werntz led the Yellow Jackets with a 44. In the below photo, Sidney’s Madison Garber watches after teeing off on Thursday. Garber shot a 52. Sidney improved to 4-6 overall with the victory.

