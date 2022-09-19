Football roundup: Minster pulls away late from Anna

ANNA — Minster dominated the last quarter and a half and beat Anna 39-21 in Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

Brogan Stephey kicked a 26-yard field goal with 9:12 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead, but Justin Richards scored on a 5-yard run with 4:28 left to give Anna a 7-3 lead.

Stephey scored on a 13-yard run with 2:46 left in the second to give Minster a 10-7 lead, but Alex Shappie threw a 32-yard TD pass to Colin Elliott with 29 seconds left to give the Rockets a 14-10 lead at halftime.

Zach Osborn scored on a 48-yard TD run with 10:32 left in the third to give Anna a 21-10 lead, but Minster controlled the rest of the game.

Will Frimel scored on a 1-yard run with 5:13 left in the third, then Stephey ran in on a two-point conversion try to cut the gap to 21-18. Devan Wuebker then intercepted a Shappie pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown with 1:04 left to give Minster a 25-21 lead.

Stephey scored on a 20-yard run with 11:11 left in the fourth to boost Minster’s lead to 32-21. The Wildcats forced a three-and-out and then ran over seven minutes off the clock. After taking a knee on three consecutive plays, Stephey threw a 26-yard TD pass to James Niemeyer on a fourth down with 17 seconds left to boost the final gap to 18 points.

Minster had 361 yards of offense while Anna had 306.

Stephey completed 14-of-19 passes for 206 yards with one TD and ran for 116 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Niemeyer caught five passes for 70 yards while Connor Schmiesing caught five passes for 66 yards.

Wuebker led the Wildcats with 5.5 tackles.

Shappie completed 13-of-23 passes for 209 yards with one TD and one interception. Trey Heitkamp caught five passes for 70 yards. Osborn led the squad with 63 rushing yards on six carries.

Heitkamp led the Rockets with 8.5 tackles.

Anna (2-3, 1-2 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Delphos St. John’s this Friday. Minster (3-2, 2-1) is scheduled to host St. Henry.

Fort Loramie 34, Dayton Dunbar 22

The Redskins survived a challenge in the second half to earn a win on Friday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Jayvian Graves scored on a 63-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the Wolverines a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point, but Fort Loramie controlled the rest of the first half.

Caleb Maurer threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Logan Eilerman with 2:49 left to give Fort Loramie a 7-6 lead after an extra-point attempt by Aden Bolin.

Thomas Hoying then recovered a bad Dunbar snap for a touchdown with 10:17 left in the second to boost the lead to 14-6. Maurer threw a 4-yard TD pass to Will Holland a minute later to increase the advantage to 21-6.

Maurer scored on a 1-yard TD run with 3:49 left to boost the advantage to 28-6 at halftime.

Dunbar made a run late. Graves threw a 7-yard TD pass to Ke’Shaun Golden with 6:40 left in the third to cut the gap to 28-14 after a two-point conversion, then Dai’Vontay Young scored on a 40-yard TD run with 3:34 with cut the gap to 28-22 after another two-point conversion.

Maurer threw a 9-yard TD pass to Logan Eilerman with 9:53 left in the fourth to boost the final gap to 34-22 after a missed extra point.

Fort Loramie had 400 yards of offense while Dunbar had 336.

Maurer completed 20-of-32 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Eilerman caught 10 passes for 138 yards and two TDs while Christian McGee caught three passes for 78 yards and Ethan Keiser caught four passes for 72 yards. Holland ran for 65 yards on 16 carries.

Calvin Hoying led Fort Loramie with six tackles.

Graves completed 8-of-13 passes for 127 yards with one TD and ran for 150 yards and one TD on 16 carries.

Fort Loramie (3-2) is scheduled to host Edon this Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Lehman Catholic 22, Miami East 9

The Cavaliers picked up their first Three Rivers Conference win of the season by beating Miami East on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Vincent Crane tackled a Lehman player in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.

Nathan Sollmann scored on a 53-yard TD run in the second quarter and Donovan O’Leary scored on a two-point conversion run to give Lehman an 8-2 lead by halftime.

Sollmann scored on a 3-yard run in the third quarter, and Daniel Carlisle kicked an extra-point attempt to boost the lead to 15-2. Turner Lachey then threw a 64-yard TD pass to Sollmann in the third to increase the lead to 22-2.

The Vikings scored on a short touchdown run in the fourth to cut the final gap to 13 points.

Lehman had 324 yards of offense while Miami East had 190.

O’Leary completed 7-of-19 passes for 80 yards with one interception and ran for 43 yards on 12 carries. Sollmann ran for 61 yards and two TDs on 10 carries and caught three passes for 65 yards and one TD.

AJ Newson led Lehman with 10 tackles. Dylan Geise intercepted one pass.

Lehman (2-3, 1-1 TRC) is scheduled to host Tipp City Bethel this Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.

Riverside 28, Dayton Northridge 22

The Pirates picked up a key TRC win by beating previously unbeaten Northridge on the road on Friday.

Myles Platfoot threw a 38-yard TD pass to Simon Godwin in the second quarter to give Riverside a 7-0 lead after Isaac Bender kicked an extra point.

Northridge’s Jeremy Henry scored on a 5-yard TD run to cut the gap to 7-6 after a missed extra point, but Landon Purtee hauled in a 4-yard TD pass from Platfoot, then Godwin hauled in a 4-yard TD pass to boost Riverside’s lead to 21-6 at halftime.

Warren Shockey scored on a 14-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to boost Riverside’s lead to 28-6. Jayden Kelly scored on a 13-yard TD run to cut the gap to 28-14 after a two-point conversion, and Henry returned a fumble 36 yards for a TD to cut the gap to six points after another two-point conversion, but the Pirates sealed the win from there.

Riverside had 302 yards of offense while Northridge had 301.

Platfoot completed 10-of-13 passes for 136 yards and three TDs and ran for 78 yards on 14 carries. Godwin caught six passes for 93 yards and two TDs. Shockey ran for 72 yards and one TD on 28 carries.

Skyler Hudson led the Pirates with five tackles. Shockey intercepted one pass. Dominik Stotler recovered one fumble.

Riverside (3-2, 2-0 TRC) is scheduled to host Troy Christian this Friday.

Marion Local 39, New Bremen 16

New Bremen couldn’t keep up with the Flyers and lost a MAC game on Friday in Maria Stein.

The Flyers scored the first three touchdowns and led 25-3 at halftime.

Marion Local had 350 yards of offense while New Bremen had 274.

David Homan completed 13-of-29 passes for 157 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Ben Sailer caught three passes for 66 yards and one TD.

New Bremen (4-1, 2-1 MAC) is scheduled to host Fort Recovery this Friday.

Versailles 41, Parkway 0

The Tigers won a MAC game on Friday in Rockford.

Connor Stonebraker completed 12-of-25 passes for 105 yards with three TDs. Blake Henry ran for 82 yards and one TD on five carries while Joel Gehret ran for 70 yards on 12 carries. Michael Osborne and Titus Gehret each ran for one TD.

Osborne caught four passes for 44 yards and one TD while Payton Plaftoot caught four passes for 32 yards and two TDs.

Jared Lyons led Versailles with four tackles. Levi Barga intercepted one pass.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-1 MAC) are scheduled to host Marion Local this Friday.

Fort Loramie survives late challenge from Dayton Dunbar

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

