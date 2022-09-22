Lehman Catholic’s Lilly Williams hits during a nonconference match against Springfield Kenton Ridge on Wednesday in Sidney. Williams won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, but Lehman lost the match 4-1. Sarah Lins lost 6-4, 6-0 at second singles and Katie Huleskkamp lost 6-1, 6-1 at third singles. Eliza Westerheide and Ashlyn Hamblin lost 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles. Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen, pictured below lost 7-5, 6-1 at second doubles.

