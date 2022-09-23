Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Celena Taborn goes pro in Ireland

Sidney High School, Furman University, and Butler University product Celena Taborn will continue to play basketball after signing to play in an Irish women’s pro league. The 6’3” inside force twice led NCAA Division I in field goal percentage.

She played four seasons with Furman (SC) while completing her undergraduate degree. COVID allowed an extra campaign and Celena took advantage to head to Butler in Indianapolis where she quickly earned her Master’s degree in childhood development. Taborn wants to influence the daycare industry but will play more basketball first.

WWE shows

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) recently concluded a series of documentaries on A&E-TV profiling history, rivalries, bios, and much more from that complicated world of scripted sport. I enjoyed them immensely and discovered that I wasn’t alone. Many folks of both genders initiated the subject with me and wanted to talk, knowing that I was once a ring announcer and remain a fan.

Pro wrestling used to pretend to be real competition but eventually came clean, in part to avoid legislative regulation. The business is fascinating and so are the real people who promote, script, and perform the show.

Loramie football 2023

Athletic director Mitch Westerheide is now winding down his football scheduling process for the next two seasons, and hopes to release the results soon. Fort Loramie is in the difficult situation of finding opponents for all 10 weeks since the Redskins don’t have a league for that sport.

The task gets more difficult as teams enter conference play after the first, second, or third week, depending on the league. In almost all cases it’s not tough to find an opponent but the quality and/or proximity are not always desirable. The AD says some new teams are coming on board, meaning that some will be discontinued.

There are two Dayton Public schools on the current slate. While travel isn’t an issue, neither has won a game. Defeated opponents winning their other games is the main driver toward the computer points that determine postseason qualification and who hosts on the first two playoff weekends.

Sidney’s scheduling is the opposite extreme from Fort Loramie. The Yellow Jackets open with traditional non-league rival Bellefontaine followed by nine games in their ten school Miami Valley League. In other words, Sidney needs to renew one contract every two years and they’re done.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave Ross has completed 47 years in local sports media.

