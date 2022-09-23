Photos: Lehman Catholic has 2 players secure 1st team all-TRC honors in tourney

Lehman Catholic junior Noel Petersen chips during the Three Rivers Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City. Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 79 and tied for second individually. His performance in the tournament secured TRC player of the year honors. Joining him on first team all-TRC is freshman Henry Petersen, pictured below lining up a putt. Henry Petersen shot an 81 and finished fourth overall in Thursday’s tournament. The Cavaliers finished third overall in the tournament with a 365. They finished second to Covington in overall TRC standings in regular season. The Buccaneers finished first in Thursday’s tournament with a 343; Troy Christian finished second with a 364. Riverside finished seventh with a 390. Jaxon Woods led the Pirates with an 84; he earned first team all-TRC honors for the season.

Lehman Catholic junior Noel Petersen chips during the Three Rivers Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City. Petersen led the Cavaliers with a 79 and tied for second individually. His performance in the tournament secured TRC player of the year honors. Joining him on first team all-TRC is freshman Henry Petersen, pictured below lining up a putt. Henry Petersen shot an 81 and finished fourth overall in Thursday’s tournament. The Cavaliers finished third overall in the tournament with a 365. They finished second to Covington in overall TRC standings in regular season. The Buccaneers finished first in Thursday’s tournament with a 343; Troy Christian finished second with a 364. Riverside finished seventh with a 390. Jaxon Woods led the Pirates with an 84; he earned first team all-TRC honors for the season.

Lehman Catholic’s Henry Petersen lines up a putt during the Three Rivers Conference boys golf tournament on Thursday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City.