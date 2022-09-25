Football roundup: Fort Loramie cruises to big win against Edon

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie had no problems and cruised to a 42-7 victory over Edon on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Darren Eilerman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:14 left in the first quarter, then Will Holland scored on a 30-yard run with 1:07 left to give the Redskins a 14-0 lead.

Caleb Maurer threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Logan Eilerman with 11:54 in the second, then threw a 20-yard TD pass to Eilerman three minutes later to push the lead to 28-0.

Maurer threw a 34-yard TD pass to Eilerman with 5:42 left in the second to push the lead to 35-0 before halftime and ensure the first half started with a running clock.

Holland scored on a 35-yard TD run with 50 seconds left in the third to push the lead to 42-0. The Bombers scored midway through the fourth.

Fort Loramie finished with 382 yards of offense while Edon finished with 206. The Redskins had two turnovers and the Bombers had four.

Maurer completed 18-of-25 passes for 214 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Eilerman caught 10 passes for 135 yards with three TDs. Christian McGee caught seven passes for 74 yards.

Holland ran for 93 yards and two TDs on seven carries while Maurer ran for 49 yards on three carries.

Dylan Sanders led the squad with 5.5 tackles. Thomas Hoying intercepted two passes, Eilerman intercepted one and Isaac Raterman intercepted one.

Fort Loramie (4-2) is scheduled to host Columbus Academy (1-4) next Friday.

Delphos St. John’s 41, Anna 13

After a close first half, the Rockets couldn’t keep up in the second half and lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Delphos.

Alex Shappie threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Justin Richards in the second quarter to tie it 7-7, but the Blue Jays kicked a 25-yard field goal before halftime to take a 10-7 halftime lead.

St. John’s scored two TDs in the third quarter to take a 24-7 lead, then made a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to push the advantage to 20 points early in the fourth. Shappie threw a 69-yard TD pass to Richards to cut the gap to 27-13 after a failed two-point conversion try, but the Blue Jays scored on a 10-yard TD run and an interception return for a TD before the end of the game.

The Blue Jays had 387 yards of offense while Anna had 221 yards. The Rockets committed two turnovers.

Shappie completed 14-of-33 passes for 178 yards and two TDs with one interception. Richards caught four passes for 92 yards and two TDs.

Trey Heitkamp led Anna with seven tackles. Colin Elliott intercepted one pass.

Anna (2-4, 1-3 MAC) is scheduled to travel to Versailles next Friday.

Tipp City Bethel 24, Lehman Catholic 15

The Cavaliers scored the first touchdown, but Bethel rattled off 24 unanswered points and won a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.

Lehman scored first, but Bethel’s Cooper Mears threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Truman with 3:37 left in the second to tie it 7-7.

The Bees then took a 14-7 lead before halftime after Mears threw a 5-yard TD pass to Elijah Alberti with 1:43 left in the second.

Jace Houck kicked a 44-yard field goal with 5:37 left in the third to push Bethel’s lead to 17-7, then Lucas Truman scored on a 7-yard TD run with 1:55 left to increase the advantage to 17 points.

The Cavaliers scored in the fourth and made a two-point conversion to cut the final gap to nine points.

The Cavaliers had 278 yards of offense while Bethel had 298.

Lehman scoring and statistics were not reported.

Mears completed 9-of-19 passes for 165 yards with two TDs. Truman caught three passes for 98 yards and one TD.

Lehman (2-4, 1-2 TRC) is scheduled to travel to Riverside next Friday.

Riverside 42, Troy Christian 0

The Pirates cruised to a TRC victory on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium and earned their fourth consecutive win.

Warren Shockey scored on a 2-yard TD run and Myles Platfoot threw an 18-yard TD pass to Simon Godwin in the first quarter to give Riverside a 14-0 lead.

Platfoot threw a 40-yard TD pass to Godwin in the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0 before halftime.

Shockey scored on a 1-yard TD run and a 3-yard TD run to push the lead to 35-0, then Michael Shockey scored on a 9-yard TD run before the end of the third quarter.

Riverside had 347 yards of offense.

Platfoot completed 6-of-13 passes for 116 yards with two TDs and one interception. Warren Shockey ran for 225 yards and four TDs on 24 carries. Godwin caught five passes for 73 yards and two TDs.

Riverside forced six turnovers. Shockey, Godwin, Dominik Stotler, Tony Robinson and Brice Kauffman each intercepted one passes. Stotler also recovered one fumble and led the squad with 6.5 tackles.

Riverside (4-2, 3-0) is scheduled to host Lehman next Friday.

Minster 31, St. Henry 12

The Wildcats won a MAC game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field.

Curtis Puthoff scored on a 10-yard TD run with 2:12 left in the first quarter to give St. Henry a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.

The Wildcats took the lead by halftime. Justin Bergman scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:50 left in the second to give Minster a 7-6 lead after a Brogan Stephey extra point. Stephey then scored on a 1-yard TD run with 1:14 left to push the lead to 14-6 at halftime.

Stephey threw a 13-yard TD pass to James Niemeyer with 2:19 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 21-6.

Harrison Wendel scored on a 1-yard TD run for St. Henry to cut the gap to 21-12 with 11:41 left in the fourth.

But Stephey caught a 17-yard TD pass from Chase Couse with 9:08 left to push the lead to 28-12, then kicked a 35-yard field goal with 5:25 left to push the final margin to 19 points.

Minster had 384 yards of offense while St. Henry had 275.

Stephey completed 20-of-32 passes for 318 yards with one TD. Couse caught five passes for 119 yards while Niemeyer caught seven passes for 87 yards with one TD.

Will Knapke led Minster with five tackles. Connor Schmiesing and Noah Schwieterman each intercepted one pass.

Minster (4-2, 4-1) is scheduled to travel to Parkway for a MAC game on Friday.

New Bremen 41, Fort Recovery 13

The Cardinals built a 34-6 lead by halftime and cruised from there to a victory in MAC game on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen had 342 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 282.

Hunter Schaefer ran for 190 yards and five TDs on 13 carries. David Homan completed 5-of-7 passes for 79 yards.

Homan and Evan Eyink each had six tackles for the Cardinals. Wokelle Googeg intercepted one pass.

New Bremen (5-1, 3-1 MAC) is scheduled to host St. Henry (1-5) this Friday.

Marion Local 27, Versailles 7

The Tigers couldn’t keep up in a MAC game on Friday in Versailles.

Michael Osborne threw a 10-yard TD pass to Connor Stonebraker in the second quarter to tie it 7-7, but the Flyers scored one TD in the third quarter and two in the fourth to pull away.

Marion Local had 399 total yards of offense while Versailles had 200.

Stonebraker completed 12-of-19 passes for 143 yards with two interceptions. Osborne caught six passes for 88 yards.

Osborne led the squad with nine tackles. Levi Barga recovered one fumble.

Versailles (4-2, 2-2) is scheduled to host Anna on Friday.

Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs as Edon’s Cohen Hulbert pursues during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Holland ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_1447-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Will Holland runs as Edon’s Cohen Hulbert pursues during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Holland ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Fort Loramie’s Isaac Raterman pushes Edon’s Carter Steinke out of bounds during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Raterman made 3.5 tackles and one interception. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_DSC_1563-1.jpg Fort Loramie’s Isaac Raterman pushes Edon’s Carter Steinke out of bounds during a game on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Raterman made 3.5 tackles and one interception.

Anna blown out by DSJ, Lehman edged by Bethel

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 6 FOOTBALL SCORES Troy 25, Sidney 7 Fort Loramie 42, Edon 7 Delphos St. John’s 41, Anna 13 Tipp City Bethel 24, Lehman Catholic 15 Riverside 42, Troy Christian 0 Minster 31, St. Henry 12 New Bremen 41, Fort Recovery 13 Marion Local 27, Versailles 7

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

