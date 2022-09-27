Photos: Sidney girls soccer falls 2-0 to Dublin Coffman

Sidney freshman forward Katie McKinney heads a throw-in with pressure from Dublin Coffman’s Ava Krumpak during a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. After a scoreless first half, the Shamrocks scored two goals in the second half to defeat the Yellow Jackets. It’s the first time Sidney has been shut out since their season opener. Sidney, which dropped to 7-2-1 overall, is tied with Tippecanoe and Troy for first place in overall MVL standings. The squad is scheduled to host Troy on Wednesday.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney sophomore forward Larkyn Vordemark, left, chases after Dublin Coffman’s Taylor Duff during a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney senior defender Lainie Fair dribbles with pressure from Dublin Coffman’s Bella Paoletti during a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney freshman defender Mariah Johnson fights for the ball with Reese Cochran during a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney junior midfielder Olivia Barga fights for the ball with pressure from Dublin Coffman’s Taylor Duff during a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney freshman goalkeeper Madison Piatt kicks during a nonconference game against Dublin Coffman on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIdney freshman midfielder Riley Randolph collides with Dublin Coffman’s Delaney Rollins during a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney freshman defender Hayden McVety, left, kicks with pressure from Dublin Coffman’s Ava Cady during a nonconference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.