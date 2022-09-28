Golf: Four area boys teams earn district berths

Russia, Fort Loramie, Houston and Jackson Center each earned district berths by finishing in the top four in a boys golf Division III sectional tournament on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Russia edged Fort Loramie by one stroke for a sectional title. The Raiders finished first with a 334 team score, while Fort Loramie was second with a 335. Houston was third with a 350 and Jackson Center was fourth with a 356.

Russia’s Jude Counts and Ross Fiessinger each shot 82 while Dom Francis shot 83 and Vince Borchers shot 87.

Fort Loramie senior Adam Ballas finished first overall individually with a two-over par 74. Austin Pleiman and Beau Schafer each shot 85 and A.J. Ruhenkamp shot 91.

Parker Herrick led Houston with an 82. Ethan Lukey shot 85, Tanner Voisard shot 86 and Reagan Steiner shot 97.

Reed Platfoot led Jackson Center with an 81; he tied for fifth individually. Nolan Fark shot 84, Lucas Hartle shot 95 and Blake Noble shot 96.

Botkins finished fifth with a 359. Lehman Catholic was seventh with a 364, Anna was eighth with a 368, Fairlawn was ninth with a 375 and Riverside was 10th with a 390. Thirteen teams competed in the sectional, which was one of three held in the southwest district.

The top four individuals not on a qualifying team also earn district berths. Two Botkins golfers and one Fairlawn golfer earned individual district berths.

Botkins’ Ross Dietz and Joseph Meyer each earned individual berths. Dietz finished third individually with a 77 while Meyer finished fourth with a 78.

Fairlawn’s Seth Jones tied for fifth overall with an 81 and earned an individual berth.

Aside from Dietz and Meyer, Carson Heuker shot 99 for the Trojans and Elijah Schuller shot 105.

Noel Petersen led Lehman with an 84. Henry Petersen shot 87, Hezekiah Bezy shot 94 and Nicholas Wright shot 99.

Seth Hegemier led Anna with an 83. Landon Cobb shot 91, Ethan Maurer shot 93 and Isaac Klinkler shot 101.

Aside from Jones, Ethan Jones shot 95 for the Jets while Joseph Bernardi shot 97 and Maddox Abke shot 102.

Jaxon Woods led Riverside with a 90. Drew Jones and Gavin Robinson each shot 98 and Ayden Clary shot 104.

The top four teams and all qualifying individuals in each of the three D-III sectionals held on Tuesday will compete in the district tournament, which is scheduled to be held on Monday at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro.

Fort Loramie girls win sectional title

Fort Loramie’s girls golf squad earned a sectional title on Wednesday. Versailles earned a district berth while Riverside’s Reaghan McDaniel, Botkins’ Lydia Dietz and Anna’s Mallory Havenar earned individual berths.

The Redskins finished first with a 402 team score in a Division II sectional tournament at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Versailles finished fourth with a 413.

Morgan Pleiman led Fort Loramie with a 92 while Aubrey Turner shot 93, Carlie Goubeaux shot 104 and Laura Gusching shot 113.

Ella Porter led Versailles by shooting a 94. Lauren Jay shot 100, Emma Garrison shot 102 and Lauren Wietholter shot 117.

The top four teams earned district berths, as well as the top four individuals not on a qualifying team.

Russia tied for sixth, Riverside finished eighth and Anna finished 10th.

Makena Hoying led Russia with a 101. Victoria Sherman shot 109, Eliza Gariety shot 110 and Grace Poeppelman shot 112.

McDaniel finished tied for first overall by shooting an 86. Cassie May shot 116 for Riverside, Ava Klingler shot 119 and Emma Saylor shot 123.

Havenar led Anna with a 95; she finished eighth overall individually. Dan Pleiman shot 119, Ava Pettit shot 120 and Zandria Platfoot shot 126.

Dietz tied with McDaniel for first by shooting an 86.

The qualifying teams and individuals in each of the D-II sectionals held this week will compete in the D-II district tournament on Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro.

