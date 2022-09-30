Girls soccer notes: Lehman beats Miami East for 1st place tie in TRC

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter has scored a lot of goals in her career, but not many have come on penalty kicks.

She faced the biggest penalty kick of her career with a tie score in the second half against Miami East on Thursday at Lehman’s field.

“In high school, I’ve probably taken one or two other (penalty kicks),” Dexter said. “I really wasn’t expecting to take it, but I was glad I was able to.”

She sent a penalty kick by Miami East goalkeeper Annika Paton, and the Cavaliers held on to earn a 2-1 win in a key Three Rivers Conference game.

The win ties Lehman (7-5) and Miami East (11-2) for first place in TRC standings with 5-1 league records. The Vikings won the first conference matchup between the two 4-1 on Sept. 8 in Casstown.

“I think our team came together and played really well,” Dexter said. “We’ve had to overcome a couple of injuries and sicknesses, and I think we did pretty good.”

Lehman, which tied for second in the inaugural season of the TRC last year, has had an up-and-down year. The squad has put together two three-game winning streaks and has also lost three consecutive games.

But with the TRC race heading into the final weeks and postseason play looming, Lehman coach Josh Duncan said the squad is battle-hardened.

“We had a 1-0 lead at (Jamestown) Greeneview on Tuesday, lost it in the last 10 minutes and lost 2-1,” Duncan said. “So to come back today and hold onto this lead shows a lot of growing and a lot of maturity. It sets the tone going into the last few conference games.”

Lehman is again succeeding with a small roster. The squad has 15 players, most of which are returnees from last year’s 13-4-2 campaign.

The squad still had some holes to fill after losing several players to graduation. Illnesses and injuries early this season made that more difficult, and Duncan said it contributed to the loss to the Vikings in the squads’ first matchup.

“We tried to plug all the holes and fill all the gaps going into that first game, and unfortunately we couldn’t do it,” Duncan said. “We got most of the girls back. We did have another injury, but we were still able to plug the holes correctly this time and got the win.

“I’m so proud of these girls. Hopefully we can sustain this. …All these girls are stepping up. It’s a whole collective effort with all 13 of them.”

Miami East’s Claire Posey scored an early goal to give the squad a 1-0 lead, but Dexter scored a goal on an assist from Kailey Higgins to tie it late in the second half.

Dexter was awarded a penalty kick after going to the ground in a collision with a couple of Miami East defenders in the second half.

“You just have to focus on the shot and not pay too much attention to the goalie,” Dexter said of making a penalty kick. “Make sure not to stare the shot in the eyes. Just go with your gut, and stick with it. Otherwise, something bad can happen.”

Dexter is tied for first among TRC players with 13 goals to her credit.

“She’s one of the best girls I’ve ever seen play in person,” Duncan said. “What she is able to do with the ball when we need a goal, I’ve never seen it. It’s something special. I’m glad we have her for one more year after this. It’s very exciting.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Callie Giguere has led the team’s defense in her first season as a starter. She’s made 83 saves, including several in the last 15 minutes on Tuesday.

“The first goal she gave away (today), she dropped; it was a mistake,” Duncan said. “I told her at halftime that everyone can make a mistake in the game, but when the goalkeeper does it, it’s obvious. But one mistake isn’t the end. I told her she was the best goalkeeper in the conference and probably the best in the state, and to show it.

“She showed it in the second half; the first goal had no effect on her. It’s almost scary how young she is and how big and amazing she is at this point in time. I’m excited for what the future holds for her.”

Bethel (9-4), which won the TRC last year, is in second place in league standings with a 4-2 conference record. Miami East is scheduled to host the Bees on Thursday and Lehman is scheduled to travel to Bethel on Oct. 11. The Vikings beat Bethel 2-0 in the squads’ first matchup, while Lehman won its first matchup 2-1.

Aside from wanting to finish the regular season strong, Dexter is hoping the team can make another postseason run this year.

Lehman has advanced to the district finals each year since 2012.

“We should keep up what we have right now and make sure to stay positive,” Dexter said. “Work on our foot skills, make sure our touches are good, and do what we’re doing right now. Just keep encouraging our teammates, give everything we have and leave it on the field.”

Sidney earns big MVL win, still tied for 1st

The Yellow Jackets remain tied for first place in overall Miami Valley League standings after picking up a big win on Wednesday.

Sophomore forward Larkyn Vordemark scored two goals for the Yellow Jackets to lift the squad to a 2-0 win over Troy, which was previously unbeaten in league play.

With the win, Sidney (8-2-1, 6-0 MVL) and Tippecanoe (10-2, 6-0) are tied atop overall MVL standings; Troy (7-5, 5-1) falls to third place.

Sidney is scheduled to travel to Tipp City Park and face the Red Devils on Oct. 10. Tippecanoe is scheduled to travel to Troy this Wednesday before the Oct. 10 showdown.

The Yellow Jackets will be busy in October; they have six regular-season games remaining, all of which are scheduled in the first half of the month before tournament play begins.

All remaining contests are road games; Wednesday’s win was Sidney’s last scheduled regular-season home game. The squad will likely host at least one postseason game.

Sidney’s busy two weeks will begin on Monday when the squad travels to Beavercreek (8-4-1), which beat Troy 3-0 on Monday.

Vordemark’s big season continues

Vordemark’s two goals on Wednesday were her 14th and 15th of the season. She ranks fourth among MVL players in goals scored and is tied for second in assists with nine.

Sidney junior forward Kyleigh Spade has scored seven goals while freshmen Katie McKinney and Kenzi Koester have scored five and four, respectively. Junior Olivia Barga has scored five.

Spade and McKinney are tied for fourth among MVL players with eight assists. Junior Kimora Johnson has six assists and junior Olivia Barga has five.

Botkins, Anna tied for 1st in Western Ohio Soccer League

Botkins and Anna’s girls soccer squads are tied for first place in Western Ohio Soccer League standings.

The Trojans (7-1-3) and the Rockets (5-5-1) are each 3-0 in the WOSL. They are scheduled to face off on Oct. 13 in Anna.

Botkins hasn’t lost since a 4-3 loss to Miami East in a season opener. The Trojans tied three consecutive opponents before beating Newton 5-2 on Tuesday and Allen East 4-2 on Thursday.

Anna has struggled in nonconference play this season. The Rockets, which have won four of the last five WOSL titles, dropped to .500 in a 2-0 loss to Findlay Liberty-Benton on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter kicks during a penalty kick in the second half of a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Dexter made the penalty kick to help the Cavaliers earn a 2-1 win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_6120-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter kicks during a penalty kick in the second half of a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Dexter made the penalty kick to help the Cavaliers earn a 2-1 win. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic junior defender Aubri Karn kicks with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8804-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior defender Aubri Karn kicks with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic senior midfielder Tori Lachey falls to the ground after Miami East’s Lauren Barnes tried to steal the ball during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_6085-1.jpg Lehman Catholic senior midfielder Tori Lachey falls to the ground after Miami East’s Lauren Barnes tried to steal the ball during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic senior forward Eva Dexter fights for the ball with Miami East’s Delaney Osborne during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Dexter scoreed both of the Cavaliers’ goals in a 2-1 victory over the Vikings. The win ties Lehman and Miami East for first place in the TRC. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8886-1.jpg Lehman Catholic senior forward Eva Dexter fights for the ball with Miami East’s Delaney Osborne during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Dexter scoreed both of the Cavaliers’ goals in a 2-1 victory over the Vikings. The win ties Lehman and Miami East for first place in the TRC. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic freshman forward Samantha Williams kicks during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_6144-1.jpg Lehman Catholic freshman forward Samantha Williams kicks during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic senior defender Kailey Higgins kicks during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8840-1.jpg Lehman Catholic senior defender Kailey Higgins kicks during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8718-Edit-2-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic junior defender Aubri Karn kicks during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_6110-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior defender Aubri Karn kicks during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic senior defender Lucy Ritze makes a throw in during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_6088-1.jpg Lehman Catholic senior defender Lucy Ritze makes a throw in during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Maryn Gross during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8821-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Maryn Gross during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic senior midfielder Tori Lachey dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Logan Phillips during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_6074-1.jpg Lehman Catholic senior midfielder Tori Lachey dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Logan Phillips during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic junior defender Aubri Karn dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8787-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior defender Aubri Karn dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8716-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Eva Dexter dribbles with pressure from Miami East’s Mara Fine during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic junior forward Mara O’Leary and Miami East’s Delaney Osborne chase after the ball during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8726-1.jpg Lehman Catholic junior forward Mara O’Leary and Miami East’s Delaney Osborne chase after the ball during a Three Rivers Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_8819-1.jpg Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney earns big MVL win, stays tied for 1st

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.