Football roundup: Riverside earns lopsided win over Lehman Catholic

DeGRAFF — Riverside rolled to a 37-14 victory over Lehman Catholic in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Pirates pulled away in the second.

Myles Platfoot scored on a 42-yard run to give Riverside a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point, then threw a 22-yard TD pass to Skyler Hudson to give the Pirates a 12-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion try.

Warren Shockey scored on a 5-yard TD run, then ran in on a two-point conversion try to increase the lead to 20-0. Platfoot threw a 41-yard TD pass to Simon Godwin and Isaac Bender made an extra point to push the lead to 27-0 at halftime.

Bender made a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter to push the gap to 30-0 and start a running clock. Shockey scored on a 5-yard TD run to increase the lead to 37 points.

Donovan O’Leary threw a 25-yard TD pass to Seth Knapke and Turner Lachey threw a 48-yard TD pass to Kayden Franklin in the fourth quarter to cut the final gap to 23 points.

It was the fifth consecutive win for Riverside (5-2, 4-0 TRC).

The Pirates had 358 yards of offense while Lehman had 217.

Platfoot completed 6-of-10 passes for 96 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Shockey ran for 171 yards and two TDs on 20 carries while Platfoot ran for 76 yards and one TD on nine carries. Godwin caught three passes for 63 yards with one TD.

Godwin intercepted one pass while Braden Brandyberry recovered one fumble. Skyler Hudson led the Pirates with 7.5 tackles.

O’Leary completed 11-of-28 passes for 98 yards with one TD and one interception while Lachey completed 2-of-3 passes for 48 yards and one TD. The squad gained 71 rushing yards on 21 carries.

AJ Newson led Lehman with six tackles.

Riverside is scheduled to travel to Miami East this Friday while Lehman (2-5, 1-3) is scheduled to host Covington at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Versailles 49, Anna 14

The Tigers pulled away quickly in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Hole Field in Versailles.

Joel Gehret scored on touchdown runs of 2, 33 and 15 yards in the first quarter and kicked extra points after each touchdown to give Versailles a 21-0 lead.

Anna quarterback Alex Shappie threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Justin Richards in the second quarter to cut the gap to 21-7, but Gehret scored on a 3-yard run before halftime to push the lead to 28-7.

Titus Gehret scored on a 7-yard TD run in the third quarter to increase the lead to 35-7.

Landynn Fogt scored on a 6-yard run for Anna in the fourth to cut the gap to 35-14, but Connor Stonebraker scored on a 1-yard run and Ben Subler scored on a 3-yard run before the end of the game to push the final gap to 35 points.

Versailles had 374 total yards of offense while Anna had 254.

Stonebraker completed 7-of-11 passes for 102 yards. Gehret ran for 153 yards and four TDs on 19 carries. Michael Osborne caught three passes for 55 yards and ran for 49 yards on five carries.

Osborne led the Tigers with six tackles. Payton Platfoot intercepted one pass and recovered one fumble.

Shappie completed 12-of-26 passes for 163 yards with one TD and one interception. Richards ran for 49 yards on two carries and caught three passes for 70 yards with one TD.

Trey Heitkamp led Anna with 9.5 tackles.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Rockets (2-5, 1-4 MAC), which are scheduled to host undefeated Marion Local this Friday.

Versailles (5-2, 3-2) is scheduled to travel to St. Henry this Friday.

Fort Loramie 21, Columbus Academy 14

The Redskins ground out a victory on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cole Spalding threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Emanual Jenkins with 11:25 left in the second quarter to give Columbus Academy a 7-0 lead. After the squad recovered an onside kick, Spalding threw a 25-yard TD to Jake Calodney with 10:48 left to boost the lead to 14-0.

But Fort Loramie battled back. Caleb Maurer threw a 9-yard TD pass to Christian McGee with four seconds left to cut the gap to 14-7 at halftime, then threw a 16-yard TD pass to Logan Eilerman with 7:10 left in the third quarter to tie it 14-14.

Will Holland scored on a 5-yard TD run with 11:31 left in the fourth to give Fort Loramie a 21-14 victory.

Columbus Academy drove into the red zone late but turned the ball over on downs with 30 seconds left at the 11-yard line.

The Redskins had 308 yards of offense while the Vikings had 193.

Maurer completed 16-of-31 passes for 215 yards with two TDs and one interception. Holland ran for 62 yards and one TD on 18 carries. Eilerman caught nine passes for 176 yards with one TD.

Nate Boerger led the Redskins with 7.5 tackles. Darren Eilerman intercepted one pass.

Fort Loramie (5-2) is scheduled to travel to Welcome Stadium in Dayton this Friday to take on Thurgood Marshall (0-7).

Minster 48, Parkway 20

The Wildcats scored the first five touchdowns, led 41-7 at halftime and cruised to a big MAC win on Friday in Rockford.

Minster quarterback Brogan Stephey set a program record for passing yards in a game. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 456 yards with five TDs.

Dylan Heitkamp caught four passes for 138 yards with one TD. Connor Schmieising caught two passes — both for touchdowns — and finished with 110 receiving yards. Chase Couse caught three passes for 100 yards, James Niemeyer caught three passes for 26 yards with one TD and Brady Wolf caught a 17-yard TD pass.

Minster finished with 493 total yards of offense while Parkway finished with 383.

Kaleb Sharp led Minster with five tackles. Niemeyer and Schmiesing each intercepted one pass.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for Minster (5-2, 4-1), which is scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s this Friday.

New Bremen 62, St. Henry 27

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen quarterback David Homan ran for 353 yards and four TDs on 18 carries while Hunter Schaefer ran for 119 yards and four TDs on 15 carries. Homan completed 5-of-8 passes for 73 yards with one TD.

Dylan Bambauer led New Bremen with seven tackles. Homan and Aaron Thieman each intercepted one pass.

New Bremen (6-1, 4-1) is scheduled to travel to undefeated Coldwater for a MAC game this Friday.

Versailles blasts Anna, Fort Loramie edges Columbus Academy

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

AREA WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 56, West Carrollton 26 Riverside 37, Lehman Catholic 14 Versailles 49, Anna 14 Fort Loramie 21, Columbus Academy 14 Minster 48, Parkway 20 New Bremen 62, St. Henry 27

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

