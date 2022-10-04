Photos: Sidney boys soccer beats Lehman Catholic 3-1

In the left photo, Sidney sophomore forward Bryce Kennedy, left, dribbles with pressure from Lehman Catholic senior defender Brandon Jones during a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney. Connor Simpson and Owen Karn scored goals in the first half to give Sidney a 2-0 lead, then freshman Jaden Danklefsen scored his first career goal in the second half to put the game away. The Cavaliers scored a goal in the last 10 minutes to cut the final gap to 3-1. The win broke a five-game losing streak for Sidney, which improved to 4-8 overall. Lehman dropped to 0-12-1 overall. In the right photo, Lehman Catholic sophomore forward Brennan Potts. left, dribbles with pressure from Sidney junior defender Isaiah Loaiza.

Lehman Catholic sophomore forward Brennan Potts. left, dribbles with pressure from Sidney junior defender Isaiah Loaiza during a nonconference match on Monday in Sidney.

SIdney freshman forward Jaden Danklefsen shoots during a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Monday in Sidney. Danklefsen scored on the shot; it was his first career goal.

Sidney junior forward Graham Van Tilburgh dribbles during a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Monday in Sidney.

Lehman Catholic sophomore Javier Salvador chases after the ball during a noncoference game on Monday in Sidney.

Sidney senior defender Owen Karn dribbles with pressure from Lehman Catholic junior defender Gus Schmiesing during a nonconference game on Monday in Sidney.